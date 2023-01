New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday accused Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

The 28-year old Phogat made the claim as nearly a dozen wrestlers are protesting against the WFI boss and the sporting body in Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Phogat also alleged she was subject to mental harassment by Brij Bushan, adding she had contemplated suicide.

