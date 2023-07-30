scorecardresearch
Warsaw Open: Germany's Siegemund secures final spot with win over Maria

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw (Poland), July 30 (IANS) German tennis player Laura Siegemund rallied past her compatriot Tatjana Maria 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Warsaw Open final on Saturday night.

After Maria had two breaks to win the opening set 7-5, Siegemund, who had finished her quarterfinal a few hours earlier, managed to turn the game into her favor with strong service and won three consecutive games to make it 1-1 in sets.

The third set was proven to be very tight, but it was Siegemund who led 5-4 and broke Maria to reach the final, Xinhua reported.

The other semifinal was suspended due to bad light as Iga Swiatek is one step away from advancing into the final. The Pole won the first set 6-1 and tied it 5-5 in the second set before the clash was halted. It will continue on Sunday, the last day of the tournament.

In the doubles final, Weronika Falkowska and Katarzyna Piter will face Briton Heather Watson and Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer after the Polish duo won 6-4, 6-4 over China’s Wang Xiyu and Czech player Linda Noskova.

Another Chinese player Yuan Yue and her partner Ankita Raina were eliminated by Watson and Wickmayer in the semis.

–IANS

