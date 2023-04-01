scorecardresearch
We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill: Parthiv Patel

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Defending champions Gujarat Titans got their 2023 IPL campaign off to a flying start with a five-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings.

For Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad put on a sensational batting performance in the first innings, scoring 92 runs (50b, 4×4, 9×6) to help Chennai put 178 runs on the board. Gujarat led by Shubman Gill’s 63 runs (36b, 6×4, 3×6) comfortably chased down the total in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat’s Rashid Khan was the player of the match for his all-round show.

He picked up the key wickets of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes and also scored 10 runs off just three balls.

Gaikwad had a storming performance with the bat. He has played against the Titans thrice and has scored 218 runs in three innings, including a half-century in every game.

JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel showered praise on Gaikwad’s batting showcase, “It seemed like Ruturaj Gaikwad was batting on a different wicket compared to the other batsmen. The approach he used is extremely praiseworthy.”

JioCinema IPL expert Anil Kumble loved seeing Gaikwad hit nine sixes while batting, “We don’t associate him with six hitting but to hit nine sixes in an inning is really amazing. Clean, it looked really clean. It was not like he was going out of shape and trying to muscle it, just pure timing.”

Patel also complimented Gujarat on their win and said Shubman Gill may be in for a massive scoring season. “The way the Gujarat Titans started their chase. We saw Wriddhiman Saha get the license to use the first six overs to his advantage as much as he could.” He added, “On this wicket, the target was below par, so a strong start is essential. I think the Gujarat Titans got that and kept the momentum. Shubman Gill did what we know Shubman Gill can do and carried over his international form into the IPL. We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill.”

Shubman Gill’s performance caught the eye of Kumble, who called Gill’s performance and attitude a good sign for Indian cricket, “Right at the end, he said that ‘I was not happy with the way I got out,’ which means that he wants to improve and if he’s in that situation in the next game, he wants to finish the game for his team. That’s a very good sign for a young player. We spoke about it on the pre-match show on how he’s improved from getting 40s and 50s to 100s in One-Dayers and 200. Now, I am sure that this is a good sign for Indian cricket and Shubman Gill to start out on such a wonderful note.”

–IANS

