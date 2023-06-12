scorecardresearch
'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, June 12 (IANS) The Colombo Strikers are all set to construct a formidable squad in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) auction, slated to be held in Colombo on Wednesday.

The Strikers have already brought together Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, highly talented Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan T20 stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne for the LPL 2023.

Speaking ahead of the auction, Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam expressed, “The auction is the most important aspect in any franchise cricket tournament. We’ve spoken about the kind of players we need and we’ll definitely look to form the strongest side in the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Colombo Strikers’ Head Coach Simon Helmot said, “T20 cricket has moved and grown over the years. We’ll look to acquire some destructive batters and wicket-taking bowlers. We want to play an aggressive brand of cricket and we’ll need the right set of players to execute our plans.”

The Bowling Coach Chaminda Vaas spoke about the team’s strategy for acquiring a good bowling unit, “We’ve seen over the years that local players make a big difference in franchise cricket. We’ve shortlisted a few names that we would like to acquire in the auction. It’ll be about constructing a well-balanced bowling unit and hopefully, we’ll be able to do so in the Auction.”

While Assistant Coach Jerome Jayaratne spoke about the auction dynamics.

“The Auction is always tricky. We have to stay calm and composed. We will set budgets for each player we want to go for and stay within the budget. We will look for superstars, but our main interest will be young local talents.”

The owner of the Colombo Strikers Sagar Khanna also spoke about the LPL Auction.

“In order to get off the mark on a strong note, we have to be on the money in the Auction. We have a good set of coaches and analysts in our team and our franchise is preparing really well for the Auction. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and construct the best team possible.”

The Colombo Strikers will be in action in their first season of the Lanka Premier League in July-August 2023.

–IANS

cs/

Agency News Desk
