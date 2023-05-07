scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WFI-affiliated Haryana wrestling body suspends three members for supporting protesting grapplers: Report (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Hisar, May 7 (IANS) The Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA), which is affiliated with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has suspended three of its members for their alleged involvement in the protest by some grapplers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to The Tribune report, the three members, who have been suspended are one each from Jhajjar, Hisar and Mewat districts.

HAWA state president Rohtas Singh issued the order via a letter to suspend three members Virender Singh Dalal in Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik in Hisar and Jai Bhagwan in Mewat. They are secretaries of the district units in their respective districts.

“You are still continuing your activities with the protesters which is purely non-ethical and against the objectives, rules and regulations of the WFI. Therefore, the district associations are requested not to involve them in any activities organised on behalf of HAWA because they have been suspended and no activities will be conducted in their akharas/academies/schools,” the order stated.

The HAWA issued another order to ban Ajay Singh Dhanda and Jai Bhagwan Lathar who are sanchalaks (managers) of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Wrestling Academy at Mirchpur village in Hisar.

The Haryana wrestling body also mentioned that the academy and both the sanchalaks have been banned with immediate effect.

“The District Units of the HAWA are advised not to involve them in any activities organised on behalf of HAWA because they are having nursery/centre from Haryana Sports Department as well as SAI but misrouting the young wrestlers for their personal vested interest instead of giving them proper regular practice. Now they are taking the young children/wrestler at protest place along with them,” the letter stated.

“In spite of our earlier letter dated March 28, 2023, you are still playing your part very actively in non-ethical negative politics and anti-WFI and anti-HAWA objectives and activities,” it added.

India’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past few weeks against WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre
Next article
IPL 2023: Gill's unbeaten 94, Saha's 81 power GT to 227/2 against LSG
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's unbeaten 94, Saha's 81 power GT to 227/2 against LSG

Sports

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre

Sports

IPL 2023: My role is to go down and disrupt the opposition's bowling, says Mahipal Lomror

Sports

WFI-affiliated Haryana wrestling body suspends three members for supporting protesting grapplers: Report

Technology

Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Sports

IPL 2023: Faced only 10-12 balls from Pathirana as he's tough to pick, says Ruturaj Gaikwad

News

Kirti Kulhari chops off her long tresses, gets a crew cut

Sports

Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable break national records at Sound Running Track Festival

Sports

IPL 2023: Next time, I will score more runs against Pathirana, says MI batter Nehal Wadhera

Technology

Why is bladder cancer more common among men?

Sports

Army to connect Bindyarani with parents in violence-hit Manipur

Sports

'As I said I'm with the wrestler, then I'm with them fully': Haryana home minister Anil Vij extends support to protesting grapplers

News

Khushbu Sundar replies to trolls claiming she 'converted' to marry husband Sundar C

Sports

I will hang myself if allegations proved: Brij Bhushan

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Technology

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's losses swell to $540 mn, likely to keep rising

Sports

Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga fails to rank despite winning silver in snatch

Technology

New brain-controlled robotic limb therapy gives hope to patients

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US