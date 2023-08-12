WI v IND: Holder, Smith, Hope come in as West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against unchanged India

Lauderhill (Florida), Aug 12 (IANS) West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium here on Saturday.

West Indies are currently leading the five-game series 2-1.

After winning the toss, Powell said Jason Holder is back after recovering from injury, as well as Odean Smith and Shai Hope come into the playing eleven in place of Johnson Charles, Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph.

“Looks like a very good surface, we want to put up some runs on the board and try to defend it. I think it is an opportunity for us to win a series against a big team like India and the boys are excited about it,” he said.

India captain Hardik Pandya said he would have liked to bat first as well while adding that the visitors are unchanged from their last game in Guyana.

“I don’t think much will change. I think the boys turned up very well, they were excited and at the same time, they realised that they have to show some more hunger as well.”

“Everyone chipped in, the bowlers did the job and then Tilak and Surya came in and closed the game with the bat. Our spinners have that kind of wicket-taking knack, they are aggressive with their intent as well, which I like. For us, we keep things simple, and we don’t let the intensity drop,” he added.

The two teams have played six T20Is in their face-offs at Lauderhill, with India winning four games, West Indies just once, and the other one being washed out.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy

