scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Will help us to learn a lot by playing against Australia, says Pakistan's Sidra Amin

By News Bureau

Brisbane, Jan 14 (IANS) Facing a top-tier side like reigning Women’s ODI World Cup winners Australia, Pakistan opener Sidra Amin believes that playing against a side like the Meg Lanning-captained team will give them lots of learnings.

Pakistan are in Australia to play three ODIs slated to begin from January 16, as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. “Everyone knows that Australia is a great side, playing against them is a good omen. It will help us to learn a lot,” said Sidra to PCB Digital ahead of the ODI series.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on January 16 and 18, where Pakistan are currently practicing over the past four days. For the final match of the series, to be held on January 21, the two teams will travel to Sydney.

Pakistan enter the ODI series in good form, having acquired five wins from their six outings in the ICC Women’s Championship. They clinched a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in Karachi in June last year and later achieved a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in Lahore later in November.

Sidra, the right-handed opener, has been one of the star performers for Pakistan in ICC Women’s Championship, amassing 495 runs in six matches, which is 155 runs ahead of second-placed India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, averaging 123.75, and an impressive strike-rate of 88.55.

In her last 10 innings, she has 653 runs, including three hundreds and two half-centuries. An instance of her attacking strokeplay came in an unbeaten 176 against Ireland in the ODI series opener in her hometown Lahore, recording the fifth-highest individual score in Women’s ODIs.

Now, playing in Australia for the first time, Sidra is trying to get her preparation on point. “I am here in Australia for the first time, the conditions here are different to Pakistan as the ball rises a bit and I am trying to acclimatise as quickly as possible. We had our preparation camps in Lahore and Karachi where we played some practice games before coming to Australia.”

“When you perform individually it helps your team, I will try to score runs which will ultimately benefit my team. The message from coach and captain is very simple, go out and play positive cricket, score runs for the team and help the team do well.”

Asked about her role in the ODIs in Australia, Sidra said, “As an opener it is a challenging job to face two new balls in ODI cricket, you have to see off the new ball and at the same time score runs and give a good start to the innings. Muneeba and I will look to give a good start to the innings so the batters coming after us should have the momentum to take it forward.”

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'
Next article
Hockey World Cup: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

News

Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'

Technology

Twitter rolls out 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web

News

Marisa Abela's first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans divided

Sports

Dakar Rally 2023: Nacho Cornejo wins 12th Stage, second stage win for Honda

Technology

Google rolls out phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut is missing her mom-made laddus…

Sports

Gujarat win 9th edition of National Blind Cricket Tournament

Sports

IND v SL, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep, Sri Lanka seek to end tour on a high (preview)

Sports

SA20: Delighted to see domestic players putting their hands up already, says Lungi Ngidi

News

Sonu Chandrapal: Technology is a boon or bane, depends on how you use it

News

'Kantara' actress Sapthami Gowda joins 'The Vaccine War' cast

News

Anu Malik: Today I am alive because of my wife and kids

Sports

Lukewarm response to 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka: KCA

News

Padmashri Sonu Nigam releases a divine adaption of Shri Hanuman Chalisa

News

Shaheer Sheikh: ‘Wo Kashish’ is about memories that haunt you

Technology

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction feature in latest update

Sports

Australia have a chance, they have pretty decent captain in Cummins: Ian Chappell

News

Abhishek Nigam to return to TV with ‘Alibaba’ Chapter 2

News

'Alibaba' gets new identity, new face; 'Pandya Store' takes 5-year leap

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US