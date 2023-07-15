scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Alcaraz dispatches Medvedev to set up final clash with Djokovic

By Agency News Desk

London, July 15 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz became the fourth youngest Wimbledon men’s singles finalist in the Open Era (since 1968) on Friday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to set a title clash against Novak Djokovic that will determine which player is No. 1 in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Competing under the roof on Centre Court, the 20-year-old Spaniard showcased his deft touch and devastating power to become the third Spanish man to reach the title match at SW19, joining 1966 champion Manuel Santana and two-time titlist Rafael Nadal.

“It was a dream for me, playing a semi-final here, and now playing a final here at Wimbledon, I can’t believe it. I am going to enjoy this amazing moment,” Alcaraz said.

“It was really, really difficult to close the match. I had to be really, really focused. He fought until the last ball. He is an amazing fighter. I had to show my best in that tough moment and play aggressively. Be myself all the time and I think that was the key to close out the match,” he added.

The World No. 1 blasted 27 winners, broke Medvedev’s serve six times and consistently drew gasps from the crowd in a dominant one-hour, 49-minute performance at SW19.

With his 46th tour-level win of the season, Alcaraz drew level with Medvedev on the most matches won on Tour this year. The 2022 US Open champion will aim to move clear of the third seed when he faces seven-time Wimbledon titlist Djokovic in the final.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are locked at 1-1 in their ATP Head to Head series, after the Serbian defeated the Spaniard in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last month.

“It is going to be incredibly difficult but I will fight,” Alcaraz said when asked about facing Djokovic.

“I believe in myself and I will believe that I can beat him here. He hasn’t lost on this court since 2013, so it is going to be a really tough challenge for me. I have dreamed since I started playing to play a final here and it is even more special playing against Novak. It is the final. There is no time to be afraid, be tired. I will go for it,” he added.

Alcaraz, who is chasing his second major, entered the 2023 grass season having earned just four wins on the surface in his career. He has now won his past 11 matches on grass, having triumphed at The Queen’s Club last month.

On the other hand, Medvedev was chasing his first final appearance at Wimbledon, with his best result before this year a run to the fourth round in 2021. The third seed, who captured his only Grand Slam crown at the US Open in 2021, leaves London third in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz is the seventh man in the Open Era to reach multiple major finals under the age of 21.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja among new faces in India women's T20 team for Asian Games (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja among new faces in India women's T20 team for Asian Games (ld)

Sports

UTT: U Mumba TT make winning start in season 4

Sports

Junior Boys National Boxing C'ships: Devang, Hemant shine as nine SSCB boxers reach final

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men's team in Asian Games

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: India declare on 421/5 with 271-run lead against West Indies

Sports

India announce women's T20 team for Asian Games; Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja among new faces

News

IANS Review: 'The Trial': Kajol impresses in dauting task of matching up to original (IANS Rating: ***)

Sports

Tejaswin Shankar eyes strong performance at Asian Games after Asian Athletics C'ships bronze

Sports

'Definitely an issue for ICC at the moment': ICC Chairman Barclay on restarting women's cricket in Afghanistan

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Jaiswal falls for 171 as India extend lead to 250 against West Indies at lunch

Sports

Wimbledon: Dominant Djokovic breezes into final with win over Sinner

News

Hugh Grant casting was key to adapting Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka': Paul King

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (2nd ld)

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul clinch gold medals; Shaili claims silver

News

Margot Robbie reveals on-set secrets about 'Barbie' shoot

Sports

'Can say with finality that 2024 Men's T20 WC will be held in West Indies & USA': ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

Technology

Doctors advise people using aspartame not to panic

Technology

NASA, ESA congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US