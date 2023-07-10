scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Andreescu advances to second round, Niemeier knocks out Muchova

By Agency News Desk

London, July 6 (IANS) Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Anna Bondar in her campaign opener, here on Thursday.

After a nondescript grass season (2-3, across three events), Andreescu found some rhythm against Bondar. In her fourth appearance at the All England Club, the 23-year-old Canadian advances to the second round for only the second time.

Next up for Andreescu is No.26 Anhelina Kalinina, who defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-3. Kalinina and Andreescu have never played.

In another women’s singles match, Jule Niemeier displayed enormous resilience to upset Karolina Muchova 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in the first round.

Niemeier, a quarterfinalist here a year ago, forged 19 break points in the match and converted four of them — enough to set up a second-round match with Dalma Galfi, a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2 winner over Linda Noskova.

The critical moment came when Niemeier finally won her seventh set point to take the opening frame. Muchova, who needed medical attention in the third set, was suffering from a right thigh injury.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'All six teams look fantastic': Brian Lara excited about upcoming Global T20 Canada
Next article
Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh, Mark Wood take centre stage on lively opening day
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Manuel Pellegrini extends Real Betis stay until 2026

Sports

Members won't be allowed to get close to cricketers walking through the Long Room: MCC

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The cricketing spirit evaporated many moons ago (IANS column)

Sports

Wimbledon: Rublev moves to third round, Broady stuns Ruud

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh, Mark Wood take centre stage on lively opening day

Sports

'All six teams look fantastic': Brian Lara excited about upcoming Global T20 Canada

Sports

Wimbledon: Andreeva moves past injured Krejcikova into third round

Sports

'It has been an incredible experience': Bibiano Fernandes bids adieu to Blue Colts

Sports

'It's amazing, can't describe the feeling', says Bas de Leede after Netherland qualify for World Cup

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Hard to find better performance in 50-over cricket in a long time, says Edwards on De Leede's heroics

Sports

Amateur Vidhatri leads in 10th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour

Sports

Bas de Leede's all-round heroics helps Netherlands seal ODI World Cup spot with win over Scotland (ld)

Sports

Bas de Leede stars as Netherlands seal ODI World Cup spot with 4-wicket win over Scotland

Sports

Brain Lara's advice on situations is great and it will only help batters, says Kraigg Brathwaite

Sports

Was thinking about my process, didn't give much thought to national call-up, reveals Tilak Varma

Sports

Australian Mint releases Matildas coin collection before FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

Preservation of Natural Grass at Siri Fort Sports Complex: A battle of balancing modernisation and environmental conservation

Sports

Roger Federer hopes former rival Rafael Nadal can retire 'on his own terms'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US