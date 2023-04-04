With Williamson injured, Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in Pakistan ODI series

Auckland, April 3 (IANS) Experienced batter Tom Latham will lead a new-look New Zealand side for the five-match away ODI series against Pakistan, starting April 26.

The five-match ODI series will begin on April 26 in Rawalpindi and conclude on May 7 in Karachi. It will be preceded by a five-match T20I series between April 14-24.

New Zealand will be without the services of several regular stars like Test skipper Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Finn Allen, who are currently busy with their respective franchise commitments in the IPL are busy with IPL. ODI skipper Kane Williamson is out with a right knee injury suffered during the opening match of IPL.

Latham though will bank on the services of experienced players like Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Ish Sodhi, Cricket New Zealand informed in a release on Monday.

New Zealand have also included two potential debutants in Ben Lister and Cole McConchie.

Head coach Gary Stead said on the tour, “We’ve enjoyed a number of exciting matches against Pakistan across both white ball formats in the last season home and way. They are a tough team no matter where you take them on.

“The successful ODI Series earlier this year in Pakistan provided big learning opportunities for the players and having more ODI match experience is fantastic in a World Cup year,” he said.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

