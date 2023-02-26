scorecardresearch
Women's Pro Basketball league launched nationwide, tryouts in March (Ld)

By News Bureau

Noida, Feb 26 (IANS) With an aim to elevate the game, Elite Pro Basketball has announced a women’s basketball league which will see 72 athletes making the cut in 6 teams.

The League will see budding hoopsters of the country getting an opportunity to rub shoulders with some big names in a 5X5 Pro Basketball League featuring 6 teams.

The league will have its tryout for athletes between March 17 to 20 in Noida Indoor Stadium and will attract top players, and coaches from across India.

Talking about the same, the CEO of ‘Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League Sunny Bhandarkar said, “There are a lot of talented women’s basketball players in the country, and we wanted to provide a platform for these athletes to showcase their skills. There is no reason why women should be deprived of getting an opportunity to make their career by playing Basketball. The tryouts will be held from the 17th to the 20th of March 2023 in Noida.

“Our aim is to elevate the game of Basketball in India and create job opportunities for the youth in India. It’s unfortunate that the people who have been in charge of growing the sport never created such opportunities for Basketball Players. However, I am proud to be able to be the eye and ears of the US investors who believe in our country and have faith that India would be one day a gold medal winner in the Olympics. there is no reason why we can’t achieve this goal,” he added.

The ‘Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League’ is launched and supported by a pool of investors in the United States of America.

