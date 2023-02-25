scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's T20 World Cup: Richa Ghosh lone Indian among 9 in Player of Tournament shortlist

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Feb 25 (IANS) All-rounder Richa Ghosh is the lone Indian among the nine players shortlisted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to decide the Player of the Tournament for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter Ghosh had scored 136 runs at an average of 68 as India reached the semifinals before losing to defending champions Australia.

The India teenager shone in her role as a finisher in South Africa, smashing two scores in the 40s including an unbeaten 47 against England that took her side to within sight of victory.

Ghosh was only dismissed twice from five innings at the tournament and scored at a strike rate greater than 130 that further displayed her attacking prowess.

The others on the shortlist include three from Australia, who dominate the shortlist, two players each from England and South Africa and one from West Indies.

Cricket fans from around the world now get a chance to vote and decide the winner.

The three Australians on the list are Meg Lanning (139 runs @ 69.50), Alyssa Healy (171 runs @ 57) and Ash Gardner (81 runs @ 40.50, nine wickets @ 11.66).

Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs @ 72, three catches) and Sophie Ecclestone (11 wickets @ 7.54) are the two players from England to make the shortlist while top batter Laura Wolvaardt (169 runs @ 42.25) and Tazmin Brits (176 runs @ 44, six catches) are the two Proteas players to be nominated for the award.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews (130 runs @ 43.33, four wickets @ 22.25, four catches) is the ninth player on the shortlist.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will conclude on Sunday with hosts South Africa taking on defending champions Australia in the final. The Player of the Tournament will be revealed after the final on Sunday.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
No cakewalk for Ritika Singh to keep aside the MMA fighter to play ‘InCar’ character
Next article
Wamiqa Gabbi 'impressed' an unsure Vishal Bhardwaj with her effort in 'Fursat'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Mother donates kidney to ailing son

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's 153-yr-old library digitised

News

Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Medvedev masters Murray to win Qatar Open

Sports

There is pressure on everyone, it's a World Cup final, says Australian captain Lanning

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000 title of her career

Sports

ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan do a Derby double over East Bengal FC to seal third place

Sports

Football: India go down 1-3 to Qatar in U-17s friendly

Sports

PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers upset Calicut Heroes in derby thriller

Sports

Barca coach Xavi: Still league and cup to play for after European exit

Sports

Women's T20 WC: South Africa can end 'amazing tournament' with silverware, believes captain Luus

Sports

'The lack of application and discipline was unreal', Shastri advises Australian batters to go back to basics

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int’l Boxing

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US