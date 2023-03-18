scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preeti records sensational win against Perijoc; Nitu, Manju also prevail (Ld)

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Indian pugilist Preeti defied the odds as she stunned the 2022 World Championships silver medallist Lacramioara Perijoc in a thrilling encounter while Nitu Ghanghas and Manju Bamboriya also secured emphatic victories in the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

The tenacious Preeti (54kg) who won bronze at the 2022 Asian Championships registered her second win of the ongoing tournament being held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here, as she conquered the Romanian Perijoc with a 4-3 win on points after the bout was reviewed. The Haryana-born pugilist’s energetic approach helped her get off to a strong start with her solid punches and quick feet catching her opponent by surprise in the first round.

Following a cautious start, Perijoc made an impressive comeback in the second round to make the bout a closely contested affair. While both pugilists were going toe to toe against each other, it was Preeti’s technical ability and conviction that helped her overpower her opponent and edge her out in the final round to secure victory. The Indian will now face another silver medallist of last year’s World Championships Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the Round of 16.

In the 48kg category, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas comfortably got the better of Kang Do-Yeon of South Korea with a win by RSC in the first round. The 22-year-old’s attacking prowess proved to be too strong for the Korean, who did not get any opportunity to settle down in the bout.

With Nitu’s relentless attack showing no signs of slowing down, the referee stopped the bout in the first round and handed the Indian her first win of the tournament. She will face Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan in the next round.

After Preeti and Nitu’s triumphs, Manju (66kg) also won her bout against Cara Wharerau of New Zealand with a unanimous decision and ensured a clean sweep for the Indian pugilists on the third day of the tournament. The Indian will now take on the top-seeded Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in her next bout.

Meanwhile, the 2022 African Champion Imane Khelif of Algeria made lightwork of Kenya’s Asiko Friza Anyango and recorded a comprehensive win in the 66kg category after the referee stopped the contest in the first round.

On Sunday, the reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen will take to the ring against Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the 50kg category while the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg) will kick off her campaign.

Notable pugilists such as the 2019 World Champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines, 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Tsukimi Namiki of Japan, 2022 World Championships silver medallist Irma Testa, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia and the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist duo of Brazilian Caroline de Almeida and Kazakh Karina Ibragimova will also be in action.

The ongoing event is witnessing the participation of 324 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 65 countries fighting for titles in the 12 weight categories. The tournament has a massive prize pool of INR 20 crore.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad
Next article
Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Mcgrath, Harris and bowlers star in UP Warriorz's thrilling 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sports

APRC Asia Rally: Gaurav Gill takes lead; Karna Kadur in third after Day 2

News

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

News

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

Technology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

News

Shweta Rastogi: From ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer 3’, industry has changed a lot

News

Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family

News

India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad

Technology

5 mn food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

Technology

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea's new Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic likely to settle as seasonal flu this year: WHO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US