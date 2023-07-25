scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

Fukuoka (Japan), July 25 (IANS) Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte claimed the women’s 100m breaststroke title again at the World Aquatics Championships here on Tuesday, 10 years after her first win in the event.

While Meilutyte stole the limelight on Tuesday, American swimming superstar Katie Ledecky claimed her fifth 1500m freestyle title while compatriot and Rio Olympic champion Ryan Murphy claimed the men’s 100m backstroke on an eventful day in Japan.

The 26-year-old Meilutyte, who tasted victory at the 2013 Barcelona world championships, touched in one minute 4.62 seconds, showing that she is ready to come back for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Meilutyte rose to stardom at the 2012 London Olympics when she won the event at the age of 15. She has competed in only one Olympic Games since, finishing seventh in Rio in 2016.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and winner in the 200m event, finished second in 1:05.84, and Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby of the United States took bronze in 1:05.94, reports Xinhua.

Ledecky wins 5th 1500m freestyle title

American swimming superstar Katie Ledecky claimed her fifth 1500m freestyle title here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who won the event for the first time at the 2013 Barcelona World Championships, led all the way from start to finish, storming to her victory in 15 minutes 26.27 seconds.

It was her fifth gold in the event and 20th gold medal in total from six World Championships.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella finished second in 15:43.31, 17.04 seconds behind Ledecky, the current world record holder with 15:20.48. China’s Li Bingjie took bronze in 15:45.71.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic champion Ryan Murphy of the United States claimed the men’s 100m backstroke title on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who won silver in the event in 2022, touched in 52.22 seconds to take his second backstroke world title, following last year’s victory in the 200m event.

Defending champion Thomas Ceccon of Italy took silver in 52.27, while American Hunter Armstrong, last year’s bronze medalist, finished third in 52.58.

China’s Xu Jiayu, the event’s winner at the 2017 and 2019 worlds, came in fourth in 52.64.

China’s Qin Haiyang was on track to win his second breaststroke title after leading the field into the men’s 50m final on Tuesday.

Qin, who had claimed the 100m gold, clocked the fastest time of the semifinals in 26.20 seconds, a new Asian record.

Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi qualified as the second-fastest finisher in 26.74, and another Chinese swimmer Sun Jiajun sat third in 26.78. The final will be held on Wednesday.

McKeown win women’s 100m backstroke

Olympic champion and world record holder Kaylee McKeown of Australia claimed the women’s 100m backstroke title on Tuesday.

McKeown, 200m backstroke gold winner at last year’s World Championships, secured the title in a meet record of 57.53 seconds, only 0.08 seconds shy of her own world mark.

Defending champion Regan Smith of the United States came in second in 57.78, and her compatriot Katharine Berkoff finished third in 58.25.

China’s Wan Letian, 18, who was fourth last year in Budapest, finished a distant eighth this time.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy
Next article
UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers

Technology

New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy

Technology

Covid can cause bone loss, higher fracture risk: Study

Sports

Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Tim Seifert helps Durban Qalandars win thriller against Joburg Buffaloes

Technology

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

News

Films by Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Ethan Hawke to premiere at TIFF amid strike

News

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Spanish attacker Nestor Albiach ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for breach of ICC Code of Conduct in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US