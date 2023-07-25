World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

Fukuoka (Japan), July 25 (IANS) Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte claimed the women’s 100m breaststroke title again at the World Aquatics Championships here on Tuesday, 10 years after her first win in the event.

While Meilutyte stole the limelight on Tuesday, American swimming superstar Katie Ledecky claimed her fifth 1500m freestyle title while compatriot and Rio Olympic champion Ryan Murphy claimed the men’s 100m backstroke on an eventful day in Japan.

The 26-year-old Meilutyte, who tasted victory at the 2013 Barcelona world championships, touched in one minute 4.62 seconds, showing that she is ready to come back for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Meilutyte rose to stardom at the 2012 London Olympics when she won the event at the age of 15. She has competed in only one Olympic Games since, finishing seventh in Rio in 2016.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and winner in the 200m event, finished second in 1:05.84, and Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby of the United States took bronze in 1:05.94, reports Xinhua.

Ledecky wins 5th 1500m freestyle title

American swimming superstar Katie Ledecky claimed her fifth 1500m freestyle title here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who won the event for the first time at the 2013 Barcelona World Championships, led all the way from start to finish, storming to her victory in 15 minutes 26.27 seconds.

It was her fifth gold in the event and 20th gold medal in total from six World Championships.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella finished second in 15:43.31, 17.04 seconds behind Ledecky, the current world record holder with 15:20.48. China’s Li Bingjie took bronze in 15:45.71.

Meanwhile, Rio Olympic champion Ryan Murphy of the United States claimed the men’s 100m backstroke title on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who won silver in the event in 2022, touched in 52.22 seconds to take his second backstroke world title, following last year’s victory in the 200m event.

Defending champion Thomas Ceccon of Italy took silver in 52.27, while American Hunter Armstrong, last year’s bronze medalist, finished third in 52.58.

China’s Xu Jiayu, the event’s winner at the 2017 and 2019 worlds, came in fourth in 52.64.

China’s Qin Haiyang was on track to win his second breaststroke title after leading the field into the men’s 50m final on Tuesday.

Qin, who had claimed the 100m gold, clocked the fastest time of the semifinals in 26.20 seconds, a new Asian record.

Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi qualified as the second-fastest finisher in 26.74, and another Chinese swimmer Sun Jiajun sat third in 26.78. The final will be held on Wednesday.

McKeown win women’s 100m backstroke

Olympic champion and world record holder Kaylee McKeown of Australia claimed the women’s 100m backstroke title on Tuesday.

McKeown, 200m backstroke gold winner at last year’s World Championships, secured the title in a meet record of 57.53 seconds, only 0.08 seconds shy of her own world mark.

Defending champion Regan Smith of the United States came in second in 57.78, and her compatriot Katharine Berkoff finished third in 58.25.

China’s Wan Letian, 18, who was fourth last year in Budapest, finished a distant eighth this time.

–IANS

bsk