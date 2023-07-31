scorecardresearch
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins Warsaw Open

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw (Poland) , July 31 (IANS) Poland’s Iga Swiatek smashed Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-0, 6-1 on home court in the final to win the Warsaw Open title, here.

The World No. 1 controlled the game from the very beginning and needed just 30 minutes to win the opening set without losing a single game.

After a short break, Siegemund, who had nothing to lose, started to take more risks, but she was not able to reply to Swiatek’s effective attacks, as the favorite won nine consecutive games on Sunday.

Siegemund kept her service to make it 3-1 in the second set. However, Swiatek was in her best shape as she found a break to take the lead 5-1, closing the match out a moment later, a Xinhua report said.

“To be honest, it’s hard to play on home soil as the pressure is higher in that case. I wanted to show my experience and the mental strength here. I’m happy that I won the tournament, I’m really proud because of that,” Swiatek said afterwards.

Polish fans did not celebrate a double victory, however, as in the doubles final Weronika Falkowska and Katarzyna Piter lost 6-4, 6-4 to Britain’s Heather Watson and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

–IANS

ak/

