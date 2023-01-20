scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Would love to have Rishabh Pant around if he's not physically fit to play IPL 2023: Ricky Ponting

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said he would love to have Rishabh Pant around the side for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) if the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter is not physically fit to play in the tournament.

On December 30, around 5:30 am, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Pant was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, before being admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun for further treatment of multiple injuries. On January 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Pant would be shifted to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery and further treatment.

Pant, also the skipper of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, is now on the long road to recovery and is under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

“You can’t replace those guys, simple as that. They don’t grow on trees, players like that. We’ve got to look at – and we already are – a replacement to come into the squad, a wicketkeeper-batsman.”

“I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week. If he’s actually not physically fit enough to play, we’d still love to have him around. He’s the sort of cultural leader around the group, being the captain, and that attitude and infectious smile and laughs he has is what we all love so much about him.”

“If he’s actually able to travel and be around the team, then I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week. I’ll certainly be making sure, come the middle of March when we get together in Delhi and start our camps and stuff, if he’s able to be there, then I want him around the whole time,” said Ponting on The ICC Review Show.

The timeframe on Pant’s eventual return to cricket after making a full recovery from his multiple injuries remains unclear, with him set to miss India’s four Tests against Australia at home for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from February 9 in Nagpur.

Ponting believes the brilliance of Pant’s Test batting will be a huge loss, not only for India but also for fans of the game who would have been anticipating a repeat of his 2021 heroics in Australia during the incredible 2-1 series triumph. As of now, Pant is ranked seventh on Men’s Test Batting rankings.

“When he first started, we probably all thought he was going to be a better T20 and one-day batsman than a Test batsman, but it’s actually worked the other way. His Test cricket has been remarkable.”

“Even the series coming up against Australia, the four-Test series there, we know how he played against Australia in Australia last time. He’d have been looking forward to that series, and the rest of the world would have been looking forward to watching him play,” he added.

Ponting, the two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain of Australia, revealed that he has been in contact with Pant for the last few days. “I absolutely love the bloke, I told him that on the phone the last couple of days. It was a horrifying time, a really scary time for everybody, let alone him.”

“Anyone that knows him loves him – he’s a really infectious young guy that has the world at his feet still. So we will keep our fingers crossed and hope that he can get back to playing sooner rather than later.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Netflix to soon roll out paid password sharing
Next article
Don't remember when we last ate food properly but this fight is much more important: Sakshi Malik (Friday interview)
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls (Ld)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US