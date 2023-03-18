scorecardresearch
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to field first against unchanged Mumbai Indians

By News Bureau

Navi Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians in Match 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

While Warriorz have made one change in their playing XI with leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra coming in for Shweta Sehrawat, MI opted to take the field with no change in the line-up.

After winning the toss, Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy said: “We have chased a lot better than what we have set this year, so that’s one of the reasons for bowling first.”

On the other hand, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said losing the toss is a new experience for her. “I am sure the team is getting used to this now (losing the toss). We would have batted first anyway. We are going with the same team. We are keeping things simple, just want to enjoy ourselves.”

Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

–IANS

bc/bsk

DDMA discusses preparedness for earthquake, prevailing H3N2 Flu situation
Adi Irani: 'Kul Bhushan is very different from what I have played in the past'
