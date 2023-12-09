WPL Auction 2024: Uncapped Kashvee Gautam picked for Rs 2 crore; Vrinda Dinesh goes for Rs 1.3 cr

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Uncapped Indian players Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh trigged a huge bidding war in the second session of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz breaking the bank to bet them.

Kashvee Gautam went for Rs 2 crore while Vrinda Dinesh, a batter from Karnataka, picked for Rs 1.3 crore.

Gujarat Giants made a winning bid of a whopping Rs 2 lakh for Kashvee Gautam, a 20-year-old allrounder from Chandigarh, making her the joint-most expensive player with Annabel Sutherland of Australia in the first phase of the WPL 2024 auction.

A right-handed batter and a right-handed medium pacer, Kashvee has recently played for India A against the England A women in three T20Is in Mumbai and it appears that the scouts of the franchises have seen something that they feel makes the player a mega pick.

Gujarat won her after a fierce bidding war with U.P Warriorz, who are one of the franchises with deep pockets in this Auction

Vrinda is known as a consistent batter who has done well in the local leagues in Karnataka and UP Warriorz went for her outbidding Gujarat, Mumbai Indians and Delhi.

In all 17 players including six overseas players have been sold in the action so far with a total spent of ₹10.25 crore so far.

Among the other important bids, Ekta Bisht went for Rs 60 lakh to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also bagged England spinner Kate Cross at the base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Gujarat Giants now need to pick five players to complete their squad of 18 while Royal Challengers Bangalore need four. Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have 17 players each and need one more to complete their squad. Mumbai Indians have 16 players on their roster now and need two more in the remaining rounds of the auction.

