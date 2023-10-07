scorecardresearch
Wrestlers clash during competition in Hyderabad

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) Two groups of wrestlers clashed during a competition in Hyderabad’s LB Stadium.

A fight broke out over some issue between the “pehlawans” participating in a competition on Friday night. A video of the brawl was widely circulated on social media.

Wrestlers from various “akharas” were participating in the Modi Kesari wrestling competition. There was some argument between two wrestlers. Supporters of both the wrestlers then started attacking each other. They also flung the chairs at each other during the brawl. The groups were said to be relatives of Zafar Pehlwan and Salam Bin Yousuf Pehlwan from the old city.

Ten people from both the groups, including Ali Bin Yousuf Pehlwan, were injured in the clash. The incident triggered tension in the stadium and the spectators ran out in panic.

Police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The injured were taken to hospital.

The police booked cases against both the groups and launched an investigation.

