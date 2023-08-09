scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Xavi Hernandez still looking for new Barca signings and refuses to rule out Neymar return

By Agency News Desk
Xavi Hernandez still looking for new Barca signings
FC Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez _ news agency pic

Madrid, Aug 9 (IANS) FC Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi Hernandez, didn’t dismiss the possibility of bringing Neymar Jr. back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes later this month. Barcelona are on the lookout for a successor to Ousmane Dembele, who seems poised to transfer to PSG. Coupled with rumors about Neymar’s dissatisfaction in France, speculations about the Brazilian’s potential return, five years after his departure, have surged, Xinhua reported.

“I can’t say anything because last year, I mentioned the name of a player at another club and they were angry about that (Martin Zubimendi at Real Sociedad). We’ll see what unfolds by the end of the transfer period,” the coach remarked.

While discussions about potential newcomers to Barca are rife, the club grapples with integrating new signings, including Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez. Even players like Alexander Balde, who have penned new contracts, have not officially made it to Barcelona’s premier team.

La Liga’s intricate financial regulations mean Barca currently lists only 13 players in their squad. This includes Dembele and Franck Kessie, both seemingly on the brink of exiting the club.

To amass the needed funds, Barca contemplates ‘activating another economic lever’ (i.e., selling assets to an investment fund). With the clock ticking towards their season opener against Getafe on Sunday, Xavi remains hopeful.

“Last year, we faced similar hurdles registering players, but we remain composed,” he expressed, emphasizing the necessity for fresh talent. “We must recruit wisely. The sporting director and club president, Joan Laporta, are aware. For now, I’m pleased with the training sessions,” he added.

Xavi offered these insights post the Joan Gamper pre-season match, wherein Barcelona triumphed over Tottenham 4-2. They clinched victory with three late goals, despite Tottenham having the upper hand for a significant portion of the match.

–IANS

ak/

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Researchers easily hypnotise AI chatbot ChatGPT into hacking: Report
Next article
It's pretty crazy how it all works out, says Mitchell Marsh on being named Australia's T20I captain
This May Also Interest You
Sports

It's pretty crazy how it all works out, says Mitchell Marsh on being named Australia's T20I captain

Technology

Researchers easily hypnotise AI chatbot ChatGPT into hacking: Report

Technology

Telangana expands IT to tier-II towns, opens Nizamabad IT Tower

Sports

KL Rahul is on road to be fully fit; could be available for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup: Sources

Technology

Data protection bill with hefty fines for Big Tech a landmark moment for India

Sports

Wrestlers' harassment case: Offences allegedly committed abroad cannot be tried here, Brij Bhushan's side tells Delhi court

Health & Lifestyle

L-G promotes 263 doctors of Delhi govt hospitals

News

Amitabh Bachchan credits Deepak Sawant for making him look ‘khoobsurat’ on ‘KBC 15’

Sports

Coach Lopetegui leaves Wolves after disagreement over signings

News

Lizzo controversy leads to cancellation of major American festival

News

'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer says DCEU's final cut was not his version

Sports

Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir return to Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup; Saud Shakeel included for Afghanistan series

News

Anant Mahadevan’s biopic ‘Phule’ enters post-production

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on four-year deal

Lyrics

B Praak – Allah De Bandeya Song Lyrics starring Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin

Health & Lifestyle

Particulate air pollution growing risk for early CVD death, disability: Study

Technology

YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages

News

Fans buzz with speculation as Shah Rukh Khan’s new video goes viral

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US