Yao Ming on list of FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Mies, Switzerland, June 3 (IANS) Former Chinese superstar Yao Ming is on the list of the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the basketball governing body, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced here.

Former Houston Rockets’ center Yao Ming, now the president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), became the first international player to be picked number one overall in the 2002 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft. He retired in 2011 after being selected eight times as an NBA All-Star. He also won three gold medals at the FIBA Asia Cup and his No. 11 jersey has been retired by the Rockets, reports Xinhua.

Brazil’s Wlamir Marques, world champion in 1959 and 1963, Australia’s Penny Taylor, former Women’s Basketball World Cup champion and other world famous players and coaches will be honored ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Ten players and two coaches have been formally recognized for their contributions to basketball, the FIBA confirmed.

Marques is dubbed as the best basketball player in Brazil with two gold and two silver medals at the World Championship, as well as two Olympic bronze medals in 1960 and 1964.

Following is the list of the 2023 Class of the FIBA Hall of Fame:

Players: Amaya Valdemoro (Spain), Yuko Oga (Japan), Penny Taylor (Australia), Katrina McClain (USA), Wlamir Marques (Brazil), Yao Ming (China), Liem Tjien Siong / Sonny Hendrawan (Indonesia), Angelo Monteiro dos Santos Victoriano (Angola), Carlos Loyzaga (Philippines – posthumously), Zurab Sakandelidze (Georgia – posthumously)

Coaches: Valerie Garnier (France), Alessandro Gamba (Italy)

