Young to replace Josh Clarkson in NZ squad for T20Is vs Pakistan

Wellington, Jan 13 (IANS) Josh Clarkson will no longer join the New Zealand squad ahead of the third match of the T20I series against Pakistan after being ruled out with a shoulder injury. The injury suffered by Clarkson playing for the Central Stags in the Super Smash means Will Young will now join the squad in preparation for the match at Dunedin’s University of Otago Oval, the NZC said in a statement.

Clarkson was set to join the squad for game three with captain Kane Williamson not traveling to Dunedin before joining the team again ahead of the final two matches of the series in Christchurch.

Young will join the squad after tomorrow’s match at Hamilton’s Seddon Park.

The teams travel to Dunedin on Monday from Hamilton.

–IANS

