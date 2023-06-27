scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand’s talented pugilist Nikita Chand started her campaign with a win on Day 1 of the 6th Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship 2023 here on Tuesday.

In an enthralling bout, Nikita (60kg) put up a brilliant display of skills as she emerged victorious against Vaishnavi Waghmare of Maharashtra with a 4:1 scoreline.

The two-time Asian Junior Champion started off the first round cautiously but impressively shifted gears as the bout progressed to secure a triumphant start to the championship.

Nikita will take on Anamika Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in the next round.

The day’s matches witnessed impressive performances from emerging boxing talents. Bhawna Sharma of Haryana (48kg), Shalini Gupta of Uttar Pradesh (52kg), Nidhi of Chandigarh (52kg), Riya Toor (60kg) from Punjab and Supriya Rawat of Delhi (66kg) as all of them secured comprehensive victories with an identical scoreline of 5:0.

Showcasing her technical supremacy, Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra delivered a commanding performance in the 50kg category and overpowered Megha Behra of Odisha to record a win by RSC (Referee Stopping the Contest) in Round 1.

In other bouts, Anshu (50kg) of Haryana will square off with Archana U N of Karnataka.

In the 54kg category, Babita Singh of Uttar Pradesh will face off against Manaswini Sabat of Odisha while Neha of Chandigarh will take to the ring against Charu Yadav of Rajasthan.

Kirti (+81kg) of Haryana will go head-to-head against Manisha Giri of Punjab.

–IANS

bsk


Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone
This May Also Interest You
News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

News

Akshay Oberoi gains 10kgs of muscle for his role in ‘Fighter’

Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

Technology

WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally (Lead)

Sports

West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note

News

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ : Jad Hadid’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

News

Ram Kapoor based 'building blocks' of his 'Neeyat' character on his father

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US