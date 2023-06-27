Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand’s talented pugilist Nikita Chand started her campaign with a win on Day 1 of the 6th Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship 2023 here on Tuesday.

In an enthralling bout, Nikita (60kg) put up a brilliant display of skills as she emerged victorious against Vaishnavi Waghmare of Maharashtra with a 4:1 scoreline.

The two-time Asian Junior Champion started off the first round cautiously but impressively shifted gears as the bout progressed to secure a triumphant start to the championship.

Nikita will take on Anamika Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in the next round.

The day’s matches witnessed impressive performances from emerging boxing talents. Bhawna Sharma of Haryana (48kg), Shalini Gupta of Uttar Pradesh (52kg), Nidhi of Chandigarh (52kg), Riya Toor (60kg) from Punjab and Supriya Rawat of Delhi (66kg) as all of them secured comprehensive victories with an identical scoreline of 5:0.

Showcasing her technical supremacy, Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra delivered a commanding performance in the 50kg category and overpowered Megha Behra of Odisha to record a win by RSC (Referee Stopping the Contest) in Round 1.

In other bouts, Anshu (50kg) of Haryana will square off with Archana U N of Karnataka.

In the 54kg category, Babita Singh of Uttar Pradesh will face off against Manaswini Sabat of Odisha while Neha of Chandigarh will take to the ring against Charu Yadav of Rajasthan.

Kirti (+81kg) of Haryana will go head-to-head against Manisha Giri of Punjab.

–IANS

