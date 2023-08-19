scorecardresearch
You've just got to move on; I'm trying not to think about it anymore: Harry Brook on ODI WC omission

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 19 (IANS) Young right-handed batter Harry Brook opened up about him missing out on England’s provisional squad for the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup in India, saying that he is trying not to think about it and needs to just move on from it.

Earlier this week, Brook was left out from England’s ODI squad, also to face New Zealand in a series at home, in favour of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who came out of his ODI retirement in England’s quest to defend their championship title in India, won four years ago on home soil.

“Obviously it’s disappointing but I can’t do anything about it now. You’ve just got to move on. I’m trying not to think about it anymore. I’ve not had much conversation with Matthew (Mott) or Jos (Buttler). They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time.”

“He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can’t really complain, can I? I feel like I’m playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. (But) there’s always something more you could do,” Brook was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on the sidelines of The Hundred.

Despite fetching tremendous success in Tests and T20Is, Brook has only played three ODIs for England, all of them against South Africa earlier this year. At the domestic level, he last played a 50-over game for Yorkshire in 2019, due to the competition clashing with the Hundred in the last three years.

Brook felt that lack of playing List A matches might have cost him a spot in 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup squad. “I haven’t had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England. And although I’ve played a lot of T20 cricket, I don’t know if I’ve done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect.”

England will open its 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The ten-team tournament will conclude with the final to be also held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

