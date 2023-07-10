scorecardresearch
Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee

By Agency News Desk

Lahore, July 6 (IANS) Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf is back at the helm as the chairman of the newly-formed 10-member PCB management committee by the country’s federal government.

The management committee, which has been established through the circulation of a summary for a duration of four months on Wednesday, is set to convene its inaugural meeting on Thursday in Lahore, local media reported.

The management committee consists of ten members, namely Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

These members will conduct a vote to determine the next chairman, which looks like a formality as Ashraf has already got the support of the government.

Ashraf will oversee the operations of the PCB with the endorsement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who serves as the PCB’s patron-in-chief.

The 70-year-old was favourite to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board last month when he was nominated for the Board of Governors, which elects the new chairman.

The elections for the chairman were supposed to be held on June 27 at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, but numerous stay orders from various courts across the country, challenging the composition of the governing board, led to its postponement.

The Balochistan High Court has issued a stay order on the elections for the new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman till July 17 after hearing a case that claimed the governing board of the PCB, which plays a big role in selecting the new chair, was formed in violation of the 2014 constitution.

The Court did not hear the PCB’s arguments and issued notices to all stakeholders to attend the next session.

The Lahore High Court recently lifted the stay order on the PCB chairman election, paving the way for the resumption of the electoral process.

Alongside the formation of the committee, a change has occurred in the role of the PCB’s chief election commissioner, with Mahmood Iqbal taking over from Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
