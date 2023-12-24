Zhejiang overpowers Beijing 125-107 in CBA

Jinan, Dec 24 (IANS) The Zhejiang Lions cruised past the Beijing Royal Fighters 125-107 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League.

Zhejiang took control of the first half, with Sun Minghui scoring 18 points to help it lead at 68-56, reports Xinhua.

After Beijing started the third quarter with a 5-0 run, Zhejiang had its 8-5 run and continued the momentum in the quarter. When Beijing lost its key scorer Zou Yuchen with an injury in the last period, Sun remained hot with his shots to ensure the victory for Zhejiang.

Sun scored a game-high 28 points and made 10 assists, while Hu Jinqiu grabbed eight rebounds for Zhejiang. Liao Sanning bagged 21 points for Beijing.

Also on Saturday, the Tianjin Pioneers defeated the Fujian Sturgeons 106-91, and Shenzhen Aviators nosed out the Ningbo Rockets 108-103.

–IANS

cs/