scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army beat Joburg Buffaloes to remain on top

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 24 (IANS) The Cape Town Samp Army put on a dominant display at the Harare Sports Club, further consolidating their position at the top of the points table in the Zim Afro T20 cricket tournament, bowling brilliantly and then batting with panache to beat Joburg Buffaloes by 7 wickets, with 14 balls to spare.

Batting first in the second game of the day, the Joburg Buffaloes had a bad start, losing the wicket of Will Smeed off the first ball for a duck. A 20-run stand followed after that between Tom Banton and Milton Shumba (14) before the latter was sent packing by Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday evening.

Banton, who scored a fifty in the previous match, was the next to walk back, dismissed for 6. At this stage, the Buffaloes were in trouble, and it was Yusuf Pathan, who added 15 more to the cause. The Buffaloes weren’t able to get much of a move on in the innings up until then and needed the duo of Mushfiqur Rahim (16*) and Mohammad Hafeez (23) to turn up the ante.

They put together a 42-run stand after that and Noor Ahmad added seven more before the end of the innings. The Buffaloes, who had a tough time to getting any momentum, finished with the score at 96/5 in 10 overs.

In response, the Samp Army got off to a flyer with Tadiwanashe Marumani looking really good at his end and had solid support from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The openers made batting look very easy under the lights, with the young Zimbabwean doing most of the heavy lifting.

The batters were in such good control that even the very experienced Mohammad Hafeez, who has been dangerous so far in the tournament, could not apply the brakes on the Samp Army. By the end of the fourth over, the Samp Army had reached the 50-run mark without losing any wickets and were well on their way towards a big win.

In the sixth over of the chase, Marumani got to his half-century with a six over extra cover, as the finish line came closer and closer. However, Marumani could not hang in there till the end and was dismissed for 54 in the 7th over, after the openers put on an 86-run stand.

After that, the Samp Army lost the wickets of Gurbaz for 35 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 1, before Matthew Breetzke and Karim Janat sealed victory.

Brief scores:

Joburg Buffaloes 96/5 in 10 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 23, Mushfiqur Rahim 16*; Karim Janat 2-25, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1-17) lost to Cape Town Samp Army 97/3 in 7.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 54, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 35; Noor Ahmad 2-26) by 7 wickets.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
2nd Test, 4th Day: Rain restricts session to 3 overs as India reach 118/2 at Tea
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, 4th Day: Rain restricts session to 3 overs as India reach 118/2 at Tea

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Three world records fall as Australia win four gold medals in swimming

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes defeat Durban Qalandars for first win of season

Sports

Shubhankar Sharma becomes 3rd Indian to achieve top 10 finish in a Golf major

Sports

Ashes 2023: Draw a tough one to take, but it is all part of the journey, says Ben Stokes

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika, Natalia heroics keep Bengaluru Smashers alive (Ld)

Sports

Emerging Men’s Asia Cup: Pakistan ‘A’ win title after thumping India ‘A’ by 128 runs

Technology

Government cautions Internet users against ransomware 'Akira'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia retain the urn as fourth Test ends in a draw due to rain

News

'Barbie' beats 'Oppenheimer' at the box-office, but together, the two topple all-time records

Sports

India's Sumit Nagal wins his 4th ATP Challenger title at Tampere Open in Finland

Sports

2nd Test: Rain forces early lunch after Rohit fifty, Siraj five-fer put India on top against West Indies

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika's dazzling show helps Bengaluru Smashers to lead vs Puneri Paltan

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Sweden, Netherlands record wins; France held by Jamaica (round-up)

News

Bawaal: Relationships go through an ‘Auschwitz’ to realize its importance

Sports

Gothia Cup: Minerva Academy make history by winning boys' U-13 title

News

DC to roll out new 'Watchmen' animated movie in 2024

News

Amit Trivedi calls Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre gig 'electrifying'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US