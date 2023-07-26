scorecardresearch
Zim Afro T10: Clear and positive mindset key to success in T10 format, believes Tim Seifert

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 26 (IANS) One of the most recognisable faces in the white-ball formats, New Zealand’s swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert, who plays for Durban Qalandars, has been absolutely acing it in the inaugural Zim Afro T10, which is being played at the Harare Sports Club here.

A historic tournament in more ways than one, the Zim Afro T10 has thrown up some close contests and a few great knocks, which have entertained the fans a fair bit. Seifert has been one of the best batters in the tournament, and the Kiwi credits it to time in the middle for his success.

“At the end of the day, everything has fallen in place for me. I spent a lot of time out in the middle, which has helped me a lot, to get used to the wicket it has been a tough wicket at times as we have seen. But, at the end of the day, I’m just going in with a mindset of trying to hit the ball straight and then square will come naturally,” Seifert was quoted as saying in a release.

Speaking further about the kind of thought process that Seifert has in place for cricket’s fastest format, he said,“It’s just giving yourself a chance and going out there and it is T10, so sometimes you’re going to do well and sometimes you won’t, but that’s cricket. You’re always trying to put the bowler under pressure,” he said.

“It’s just that positive mindset. You know the game plan is fairly simple coming into T10. It shows if you just come in with a clear mindset and then it doesn’t matter what format you’re playing,” he added.

Seifert, who turns out for Durban Qalandars, has been one of the in-form teams in the Zim Afro T10. And the tournament has not only shone the spotlight on Zimbabwean cricket but also has given the young players from the nation a massive window of opportunity.

“I had never been to Zimbabwe before nor had I played in T10. But I think it’ll be great for the local guys to experience this, and not only the pressure but also being around some of the top players from around the world. And I think it’s great for their game also that they can get recognised and who knows if the Zimbabwean players do well, the sky is the limit for them and they could potentially get opportunities elsewhere too after this,” Seifert noted.

“I think getting young guys around these environments is excellent. It’s not only that they learn here but also hopefully what they do learn, they can take to their club teams or their district teams to then pass on that knowledge. Then Zimbabwe cricket can just keep on learning and hopefully these young talented players can come out and be playing consistently here in a few years,” he added.

When asked about the future of T10 cricket, the dangerous batter, who is also very well-travelled, said, “T10 is excellent and it is spreading across the world, which gives opportunities to those local nations and local players. And that’s really a great thing for the game.”

–IANS

bsk

