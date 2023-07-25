scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players during the league

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 25 (IANS) India’s former star all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been in good form in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10, doing well for his team and mentoring young players.

Turning out for Harare Hurricanes, who are led by former England captain Eoin Morgan, Pathan has played a couple of game-changing hands for his side.

The very well-travelled and experienced Irfan Pathan also opened up about how a tournament such as the Zim Afro T10 will benefit the younger players from the Zimbabwean cricket family.

“It (Zim Afro T10) is so good for Zimbabwe cricket. And what I saw, especially with the crowd, I love coming to Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is one of my favourite places to come and play because I’ve had some fond memories of playing for India here,” said Irfan, who said it is one of the best things to have happened to the Zimbabwean cricket calendar.

“When I see the happiness around the people. I just feel so good because everywhere you go on the field of the field at this stadium, people are smiling. So, when you see that you. Always want good for them,” Irfan said.

The ace Indian all-rounder further added, “Matches like these and a tournament like the Zim Afro T10 will help Zimbabwe cricket to grow because every team needs to play a certain number of Zimbabwean players, young players, so that will eventually help the Zimbabwean cricket. Zimbabwe cricket will definitely reap the benefit of this tournament and set-up.”

The always-smiling Irfan, who broke into the Indian team at the age of 19 and drew comparisons to the likes of the legendary Wasim Akram, youngsters of that age need mentoring.

“I have always felt that what youngsters need is not so much of technical analysis, especially at that time when the game is moving so fast, but you just need to put an arm around them and give them a couple of words to boost their confidence. But make sure that you help make them a leader. Don’t tell them what to do, but make a situation for them, where you actually allow them to lift the game and I personally think this is what I can do as a senior player,” he said.

Understandably, given the experience that Irfan has behind him, there is plenty of insight that players can take from him, and the southpaw touched upon how he felt was the best way to tackle the fastest format in the game.

“I have never played T10 before, so it is a challenge for me. But you need to be fearless in this format, like fearless in the sense that if you get out trying to hit big sixes and you get out like that in a couple of games, in the third game when you come back, you need to do the same thing,” he said.

“So, it’s all about trusting your abilities. It’s all about coming back every day and making sure you can add value to your team. This is what I’ll say to another player as well – always keep coming back with the same effort,” Irfan said.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

Technology

New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy

Technology

Covid can cause bone loss, higher fracture risk: Study

Sports

Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Tim Seifert helps Durban Qalandars win thriller against Joburg Buffaloes

Technology

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

News

Films by Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Ethan Hawke to premiere at TIFF amid strike

News

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Spanish attacker Nestor Albiach ahead of 2023-24 season

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US