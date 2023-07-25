Zim Afro T10: Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players during the league

Harare, July 25 (IANS) India’s former star all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been in good form in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10, doing well for his team and mentoring young players.

Turning out for Harare Hurricanes, who are led by former England captain Eoin Morgan, Pathan has played a couple of game-changing hands for his side.

The very well-travelled and experienced Irfan Pathan also opened up about how a tournament such as the Zim Afro T10 will benefit the younger players from the Zimbabwean cricket family.

“It (Zim Afro T10) is so good for Zimbabwe cricket. And what I saw, especially with the crowd, I love coming to Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is one of my favourite places to come and play because I’ve had some fond memories of playing for India here,” said Irfan, who said it is one of the best things to have happened to the Zimbabwean cricket calendar.

“When I see the happiness around the people. I just feel so good because everywhere you go on the field of the field at this stadium, people are smiling. So, when you see that you. Always want good for them,” Irfan said.

The ace Indian all-rounder further added, “Matches like these and a tournament like the Zim Afro T10 will help Zimbabwe cricket to grow because every team needs to play a certain number of Zimbabwean players, young players, so that will eventually help the Zimbabwean cricket. Zimbabwe cricket will definitely reap the benefit of this tournament and set-up.”

The always-smiling Irfan, who broke into the Indian team at the age of 19 and drew comparisons to the likes of the legendary Wasim Akram, youngsters of that age need mentoring.

“I have always felt that what youngsters need is not so much of technical analysis, especially at that time when the game is moving so fast, but you just need to put an arm around them and give them a couple of words to boost their confidence. But make sure that you help make them a leader. Don’t tell them what to do, but make a situation for them, where you actually allow them to lift the game and I personally think this is what I can do as a senior player,” he said.

Understandably, given the experience that Irfan has behind him, there is plenty of insight that players can take from him, and the southpaw touched upon how he felt was the best way to tackle the fastest format in the game.

“I have never played T10 before, so it is a challenge for me. But you need to be fearless in this format, like fearless in the sense that if you get out trying to hit big sixes and you get out like that in a couple of games, in the third game when you come back, you need to do the same thing,” he said.

“So, it’s all about trusting your abilities. It’s all about coming back every day and making sure you can add value to your team. This is what I’ll say to another player as well – always keep coming back with the same effort,” Irfan said.

