scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Mohammad Hafeez’s six wickets helps Joburg Buffaloes win against Bulawayo Braves

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 22 (IANS) Joburg Buffaloes opened their campaign at the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 with a thumping win as captain Mohammad Hafeez picked six wickets to derail the Bulawayo Braves, here.

The Buffaloes won the contest by 10 runs in what was a tightly fought contest.

Batting first, the Joburg Buffaloes lost wickets at regular intervals from the initial stages. Will Smeed (4), skipper Mohammad Hafeez (1), Ravi Bopara (1) and Delano Potgieter (0) were all back in the hut within the first three overs, with Taskin Ahmed picking three of the first four wickets.

Tom Banton at the other end was fighting on and scored a brisk 34 from 18 deliveries, having hammered four boundaries and two sixes. Banton along with Mushfiqur Rahim put on a 36-run stand to steady the ship before Banton was dismissed.

Rahim battled along after that even as the likes of Wessly Madhevere (5) and Wellington Masakadza (9) departed after looking good. Rahim eventually remained unbeaten on 46 as the Joburg Buffaloes huffed and puffed their way over the 100-run mark, and put on a score of 105/7.

During the chase, the Bulawayo Braves had their task cut out as batting under the lights was seemingly quite tough. Kobe Herft (9) and Ben McDermott (13) tried to get the Braves off to a good start and put on a 32-run stand for the opening wicket.

However, Wellington Masakadza struck three telling blows after that, removing the openers first and then dismissing Ashton Turner for a first ball duck. A little later, in the fourth over, skipper Sikandar Raza, the star of the Braves’ first game, was packed off by the opposition captain, Mohammad Hafeez, for 1. The very experienced Hafeez then went onto to pick the wickets of Thisara Perera and Timycen Maruma, both for ducks, to leave the Braves reeling at 35/6 in the fourth over. That was Hafeez’s first over, in which he conceded 0 runs and picked 3 big wickets.

Ryan Burl and Beau Webster were tasked with keeping the Braves in the game from then on in. And it was Webster who took the attack to the Buffaloes’ bowling, hammering them for 16 runs off three deliveries in the 7th over. At that stage, the Braves needed 42 from 3 overs.

The Buffaloes’ skipper Hafeez was back in the attack for the next over, and much to the joy of his teammates, bagged three wickets, dismissing Burl (16), Tymal Mills (0) and Tanunurwa Makoni (0), to put his team on the brink of a comprehensive win. Hafeez finished his spell with 6 wickets, while Webster at the other end was battling on.

In the final over of the game, the Braves needed 26 to win and while Webster (39*) threw the kitchen sink at the Buffaloes’ bowling, they fell just short of the finish line.

Brief scores: Joburg Buffaloes – 105/7 (Mushfiqur Rahim – 46*, Tom Banton – 34; Faraz Akram – 1/6, Sikandar Raza – 1/20) won by 10 runs against the Bulawayo Braves – 95/9 (Beau Webster – 39*, Ryan Burl – 16; Mohammad Hafeez – 6/4, Wellington Masakadza – 3/11).

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
This May Also Interest You
Sports

These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli

Technology

Twitter to restrict DMs for unverified accounts to reduce spam

Sports

China's Cheng, Shi win mixed duet free gold at swimming worlds

Sports

Ajinkya Rahane has to be consistent in getting runs in Test cricket, says Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Yashasvi is on the right track as per his phenomenal progress in last 1.5 years, says Wasim Jaffer

Health & Lifestyle

Aussie state issues public health alert as 2 measles cases confirmed

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Cape Town Samp Army by 8 runs

Sports

Emerging Asia Cup: India A beat Bangladesh A, set up final with Pakistan A

Sports

Golf: Keya K. Badugu, Jujhar Singh emerge champions at Junior/Sub Junior tournament

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

Sports

UTT: Manush, Archana rise to occasion as Puneri Paltan Table Tennis clinch thriller

News

KJo defends 'grey' shades in content: Cinema reflects society, draws from it as well

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: India in driver's seat with 373/6 at lunch despite losing Kohli, Jadeja

News

Alia Bhatt recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli slams 29th Test century, equals Don Bradman's record

News

Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ strikes a chord with women everywhere

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: '…Knows the value of each run', Ian Bishop hails Kohli's running between the wicket

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US