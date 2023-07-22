Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa's 31 in vain as Cape Town Samp Army beat Harare Hurricanes by 16 runs

Harare, July 22 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa struck a fine 31 but his effort went in vain as the Cape Town Samp Army put in an all-around effort to win their match by 16 runs on the second day of the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament at the Harare Sports Club here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, the Cape Town Samp Army got off to a flyer with Rahmanullah Gurbaz taking the attack to the Harare Hurricanes bowlers. However, a bit of miscommunication between the openers resulted in Cephas Zhuwao being run out for 4 at the start of the third over. Gurbaz though could not kick on after getting a start and was dismissed by Luke Jongwe for 25, while trying to clear the boundary.

Soon after, the Hurricanes struck again through Mohammad Nabi, who had Karim Janat caught in the deep for 1. At the halfway stage, the Samp Army were 47/3 and looking to kick on in the final phase of the innings.

On cue, Bhanuka Rajapaksa took the attack to Irfan Pathan, as the Samp Army picked off 21 runs in the 6th over. But, in the very next over, Nabi knocked over Rajapaksa for 24, which brought Parthiv Patel to the middle, alongside Tom Curran.

Next to depart while trying to accelerate was Sam Curran, who was run out for 15 in the 8th over, after which, the Samp Army lost Patel for 5, but a quick 20 from eight deliveries by Tadiwanashe Marumani helped them post 112.

In response, Evin Lewis and Robin Uthappa got out of the blocks at a good clip, putting on a 33-run stand for the opening wicket, before the West Indian was dismissed for 16. Nonetheless, Uthappa continued to attack from his end and was looking good.

Just before the end of the fifth over, Uthappa smashed it into the crowd to bring up the fifty for the Hurricanes, who were cruising along, with the score reading 54/1 after 5 overs.

In the 7th over, the Samp Army struck twice — Richard Ngarava cleaned up Donovan Ferreira for 14 and Uthappa (31 off 20 deliveries). At this point, the Hurricanes, who had captain Eoin Morgan and Mohammad Nabi in the middle, were on track for the win but would need to be careful in the final overs.

Captain Morgan was the next to depart for 2, dismissed by Curran, who also cleaned up Irfan Pathan (4) before the end of the over, to reduce the Hurricanes to 91/5 after 9 overs, swinging the game in the favour of the Samp Army.

Nabi threw the kitchen sink in the final over in search of the win, however, the Samp Army did just enough to edge the contest and win by 16 runs.

Brief scores: Cape Town Samp Army 112/7 in 10 overs (Rahmanulah Gurbaz 25, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 24; Mohammad Nabi 2-11, Luke Jongwe 1-14) beat Harare Hurricanes 97/6 in 10 overs (Robin Uthappa 31, Mohammad Nabi 17; Tom Curran 2-16, Richard Ngarava 2-22) by 16 runs.

–IANS

