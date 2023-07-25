scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-wicket win over Harare Hurricanes

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Sikandar Raza played a fantastic knock of 70 not out and led Bulawayo Braves to a convincing seven wicket win over Harare Hurricanes in a high-scoring encounter in the ongoing Zim Afro T10 at the Harare Sports Club, here.

The win on Monday evening took the Bulawayo Braves to third spot on the points table.

Asked to bat first, the Harare Hurricanes’ openers started off at the speed of a hurricane, with Evin Lewis firing on all cylinders. The West Indian batter made batting look easy and took a special liking to Jack Prestwidge’s bowling, smashing him for four sixes in the second over of the innings.

Alongside Lewis, the Indian batter Robin Uthappa was also dealing in big hits, as the duo reached the 50-run mark just after the third over. The openers put on a massive 76-run partnership, before Lewis, who hit 6 sixes and 2 fours, was dismissed for 49 at the half-way stage. Uthappa was castled for 32, having hammered a couple of sixes and four boundaries during his stay.

At this point, the Braves desperately needed wickets and Patrick Dooley stepped up. He picked the wickets of Uthappa and Mohammad Nabi, to apply the brakes on the Hurricanes. Eoin Morgan was the next to depart for 7 after which Irfan Pathan (18 not out) and Donovan Ferreira (21 not out) put on a quick-fire 37-run stand to help the Hurricanes post a massive 134/4.

In response to what was a stiff target, the Braves lost Ben McDermott (8) early, after which the duo of Kobe Herft and Sikandar Raza dug in. The captain and Herft not only thwarted the Harare bowling but also took the attack to them, and were scoring at a fast rate.

Both batters were matching each other shot for shot and that resulted in a flurry of boundaries and sixes, which not only entertained the crowd on a Monday evening but also kept the contest on a knife-edge.

Raza, who had started off the tournament in fine form, was looking dangerous and along with Herft had ensured that the Braves were never too far off the asking rate. In fact, in the final three overs, the Braves needed 32 runs.

The second wicket partnership added 88 runs for the Braves, before Mohammad Nabi had Herft caught in the deep for 41. In that very over, Raza completed his second half-century of the tournament, as the Braves edged closer to the finish line.

While Raza could not finish things off and was dismissed just before the end for a very well made 70 off 21 deliveries in which he smashed 6 sixes and five boundaries, it was Beau Webster who hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 12. The Braves completed the chase with 5 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Harare Hurricanes 134/4 in 10 overs (Evin Lewis 49, Robin Uthappa 32; Patrick Dooley 2/13, Taskin Ahmed 1/22) lost by 7 wickets against Bulawayo Braves 137/3 in 9.1 overs (Sikandar Raza 70, Kobe Herft 41; Mohammad Nabi 1/18, Nandre Burger 1/27)

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sudip Sharma on Rachel Shelly: Wanted an actor who's used to Indian shooting madness
This May Also Interest You
News

Sudip Sharma on Rachel Shelly: Wanted an actor who's used to Indian shooting madness

News

Lindsay’s ‘weird’ pregnancy cravings included ‘energy drink, chicken and beets’

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary look sizzling hot in ‘Baarish Aa Gayi Hai’ poster

Sports

West Indies recall Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for ODI series against India

Technology

Instagram subscriptions expanding to more countries

Sports

Chinese football team official apologises for referee assault

Technology

Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari

Technology

Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

Sports

Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic

Technology

Samsung digital lending platform has brought financial inclusion in India: JB Park

Sports

WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Sports

Hard work, strict training regime reason for Para-archers’ historic campaign in Pilsen World championships

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Ayhika stuns World No.26 Lily as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 11-4 (Ld)

Sports

WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST, remaining two sessions to be of two hours each

Health & Lifestyle

DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US