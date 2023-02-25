scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 25 (IANS) As cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna has been losing games lately, it now appears to be adding one of the world’s most popular games, Fortnite, developed by Epic Games.

This week, an Amazon Luna user on Reddit discovered Fortnite in their library, but the game was quickly removed, reports 9to5Google.

The game’s listing in the Luna web app was marked as “Not Available,” but a screenshot showed the latest version of the game with artwork from the Chapter 4, Season One trailer in place.

According to the Reddit user who briefly saw the game in their library, they were able to link their Epic Games account — functionality that Amazon Luna was not known to have — and the game was listed as supporting play on accounts that subscribe to Amazon Luna+ or have Amazon Prime.

As a result, many users will be able to play the game for free on the cloud platform, said the report.

Amazon Luna lost more than 50 games from its Luna+ subscription this month.

Luna dropped 53 games, including titles like ‘Snake Pass’, ‘Retro Classic: Gate of Doom’ and ‘Bridge Constructor Portal’.

“Our goal with Amazon Luna has always been to keep our selection as fresh as possible and to offer a wide array of high-quality, immersive games for our customers. With that in mind, we’ll be refreshing our content offerings,” Amazon explained in a statement to 9To5Google.

It also dropped many games throughout last December and January.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Previous article
New Apple MacBook Air may launch in April with latest features
Next article
Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers

Technology

New Apple MacBook Air may launch in April with latest features

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz, Norrie reach semis, remain on course for a rematch of Buenos Aires final

Sports

It was something that I didn't expect coming here, sometimes that happens: Travis Head on Nagpur Test exclusion

News

Marilyn Manson accuser says her claims of sexual abuse against him are false

Sports

I was considered a failed captain, but I never judged myself: Kohli on not winning ICC trophies as India skipper

Sports

There is red-hot anger, bewilderment and embarrassment in our fans: Greg Chappell

News

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross join 'The Umbrella Academy' final season

News

Aanand L. Rai is filled with gratitude on 12th anniversary of 'Tanu Weds Manu'

News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are not romantically engaged

Sports

Bhagat, Kadam reach semifinals of Spanish Para-Badminton Level 2

News

Pam Anderson: World leaders wanted a kiss on the cheek in lieu of changing laws

Sports

Chappell points out not picking best team, batters based on one shot as blunders by Australia on India Test tour

Fashion n Lifestyle

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah share a liplock at Bigg Boss 16 party

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunt their stylish looks at Bigg Boss 16 party; ShivSum fans are melting

Sports

Some things are more important in life than a game of cricket: Gillespie on Cummins' absence

News

'Rust' production company agrees to pay $100,000 fine over Hutchins shooting

Sports

2nd Test: Anderson, Leach strike as England dominate against New Zealand

News

Angela Bassett says her husband gives her fresh perspective when she needs it

Health & Lifestyle

Long-term PM 2.5 exposure linked to increased heart attack risk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US