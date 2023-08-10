scorecardresearch
Check Point acquires Perimeter 81 for $490 mn to boost its security tools

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 10 (IANS) Cyber-security company Check Point Software Technologies on Thursday announced it is acquiring Perimeter 81, a security service edge (SSE) company, for approximately $490 million.

With this, Check Point will help organisations accelerate the adoption of secure access across remote users, sites, cloud, data centres, and the internet, while aiming to deliver the most secure and fastest SSE solution in the market.

Launched in 2018 with a team of over 200 employees, Perimeter 81 serves more than 3,000 customers worldwide.

“With the advent of hybrid work and the rise of cloud transformation, the demand for security services that expand beyond the network perimeter is increasing,” said Gil Shwed, CEO at Check Point.

By leveraging Perimeter 81’s capabilities and integrating them into the Check Point Infinity platform, “we continue with our vision to deliver the best security through comprehensive, collaborative and consolidated solutions,” Shwed added.

Perimeter 81 is offering a unique suite of capabilities, including Zero Trust Access, full mesh connectivity between users, branches and applications.

This allows remote users to benefit from fast, secure internet browsing everywhere they go, while addressing cloud privacy violations.

“By joining Check Point, a global leader in cyber security for over 30 years, we aim to deliver the premier SASE platform in the market,” says Amit Bareket, CEO at Perimeter 81.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

–IANS

 na/

Agency News Desk
