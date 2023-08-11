scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Crypto trading platform Bittrex, ex-CEO to pay $24 mn to settle SEC charges

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Aug 11 (IANS) Crypto asset trading platform Bittrex and its co-founder and former CEO, William Shihara, have agreed to settle charges with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for $24 million over charges that they operated as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency.

Bittrex’s foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, also agreed to settle charges that it failed to register as a national securities exchange.

“For years, Bittrex worked with token issuers to ‘scrub’ their online statements of any indicia that they were investment contracts — all in an effort to evade the federal securities laws. They failed,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

The settlement makes clear that “you cannot escape liability by simply changing labels or altering descriptions because what matters is the economic realities of those offerings”, Grewal added.

As alleged in the SEC’s complaint, Bittrex acted as an unregistered broker, exchange, and clearing agency by providing services to US investors in connection with crypto assets that were offered and sold as securities.

Bittrex and Shihara allegedly directed issuers who sought to have their crypto assets made available for trading on Bittrex’s platform to first delete from public channels certain “problematic statements” that Shihara believed would lead a regulator to investigate whether the crypto asset was offered and sold as a security.

As part of the settlement, the defendants neither admit nor deny the SEC’s allegations.

Bittrex and Bittrex Global have agreed to pay $14.4 million, prejudgment interest of $4 million, and a civil penalty of $5.6 million, for a total monetary payment of $24 million.

–IANS

na/ksk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ministry sends Hangzhou-bound Greco-Roman wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition
Next article
Already into running phase, Williamson cautiously confident of being at World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Already into running phase, Williamson cautiously confident of being at World Cup

Sports

Ministry sends Hangzhou-bound Greco-Roman wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition

News

Teen rapper Lil Tay is alive, says her Insta was hacked

Sports

UEFA Europa Conference League: Austria Wien surprise Legia in qualifiers

Technology

Self-driving cabs can now operate in San Francisco 24/7

Technology

After 47 years, Russia journeys to Moon with Luna-25

Sports

With silver and two bronze medals on final day, India finish 17th in Commonwealth Youth Games

Technology

Musk lowers impressions to 5 mn, minimum payout to $10 for users to earn money

Technology

ChatGPT's 'custom instructions' feature now available for all users

Technology

Zuckerberg, wife lay off 48 employees from their philanthropic organisation

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Hapoel Beer Sheva and Levski Sofia draw in qualifiers

Technology

Musk puts up Twitter signs, other items for auction

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Indian selectors need to think out of the box while picking a side for World Cup (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

G20 health ministers to participate in summit on traditional medicine

Review

Movie Review | OMG 2 | Sensitive & uncomfortable yet pertinent

Sports

Hockey India approves financial model for Hockey India League, paves way for its revival

Sports

Fire scare at Eden Gardens, no damage but questions arise on safety

Sports

La Liga: Hot weather and financial issues factors as new football season kicks off in Spain (Preview)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US