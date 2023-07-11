scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Delhi HC directs LinkedIn to disclose grievance officer details, rules amid lawsuit by Tata Sky

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has asked social media platform LinkedIn to provide information regarding its grievance officers and the process they follow when receiving complaints under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh further instructed LinkedIn to submit the regulations applicable to individuals who create profiles on its portal.

The court also directed LinkedIn to make the physical and email addresses of its grievance officers publicly accessible on its website.

The court’s order came on a response to a legal case filed by Tata Sky Ltd against LinkedIn and other entities.

Tata Sky, a prominent Direct-To-Home (DTH) and Pay TV platform in India, underwent a rebranding last year and adopted the name Tata Play to reflect its expanded business endeavors. It claimed that several people had falsely represented themselves as employees of the company by creating profiles on LinkedIn.

Tata Sky also filed a lawsuit against 37 individuals who, despite not being authorised retail sellers of its product, were accused of falsely presenting themselves as retailers of Tata Sky on their LinkedIn profiles.

In the recent order, the court stated: “Defendant No. 1 LinkedIn is required to provide the details of its Grievance Officers and the Rules that apply to individuals creating LinkedIn profiles, as per LinkedIn’s own policy. Additionally, LinkedIn is instructed to submit the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), if any, followed by the Grievance Officers when addressing complaints received under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.”

“If the Plaintiff has any outstanding issue or suggestions in respect of manner in which the grievances are addressed by the Defendant No 1 (Linkedin), the Plaintiff may also place its own note on record. In addition, it is made clear that the details of the Grievance Officers in terms of 2021 Rules including the physical and email address shall be published openly for the public access on the website of Linkedin,” the court ordered on July 7.

–IANS

spr/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
MCC World Cricket Committee proposes strategic funds to develop Test cricket, women's game
Next article
Timothee Chalamet sparkles in trailer of musical fantasy film 'Wonka'
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ set for October 24 release

Sports

Football: Veteran Arturo Vidal set to join Club Athletico Paranaense

News

Timothee Chalamet sparkles in trailer of musical fantasy film 'Wonka'

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee proposes strategic funds to develop Test cricket, women's game

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Unseeded Vondrousova holds off Pegula to reach semifinals

News

Ammy Virk plays legendary Jeona Maurh in upcoming Punjabi biopic

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat govt doubles healthcare benefits for Ayushman Card holders

News

Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey back for fourth season of 'Aashiqana'

News

Vanessa Kirby makes a bikini comment on Bond girls!

News

Demi Lovato teams up with Slash for rock 'n' roll version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Technology

28% GST on online gaming 'unconstitutional, irrational, egregious'

Sports

2nd T20I: Spinners help India beat Bangladesh by 8 runs, take unbeatable 2-0 lead in series

Sports

Lonato Shotgun World Cup: Skeet star Ganemat stays in contention for berth in final

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Holland steps aside as fans mill around Zendaya

Sports

Haryana boxers shine on Day 2 of the Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists to make painkillers from paper waste instead of crude oil

News

Mani Ratnam to support Kerala's Cinema Tourism Project to showcase prime locations

News

Margot Robbie's responds to those who mistake her for Emma Mackay

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US