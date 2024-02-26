HomeWorldTechnology

Gaganyaan mission: PM Modi to reveal names of 4 test pilots during VSSC visit

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal the names of four test pilots undergoing training for India’s Gaganyaan Mission when he visits the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will visit the VSSC in Kerala to review preparations for the Gaganyaan Mission.

It will be a proud moment for Kerala as one of the four test pilots belongs to the state.

The four test pilots have completed their training in Russia and are now based in a unit of the ISRO getting familiar with the intricacies of the mission.

Of the four, three will be on board the Indian-crewed orbital spacecraft.

Once at the VSSC, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three facilities which include the Trisonic Wind Tunnel, Semi-cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the VSSC centre at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday and will spend an hour there.

–IANS

sg/rad

Previous article
4th Test: Jurel impressed with how he picked lengths; was so fast in decision making, says Cook
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US