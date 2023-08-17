scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Gogoro partners with Swiggy to provide smart scooters to delivery partners

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems, Gogoro on Thursday announced an electric vehicle (EV) partnership with online food-delivery platform Swiggy.

Under this partnership, Gogoro will provide its smart scooters and battery-swapping infrastructure for Swiggy’s delivery fleet in the country.

“Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric,” Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro, said in a statement.

In 2021, Swiggy announced its commitment to cover eight lakh kilometres every day through EV deliveries.

Since then, the company has been making significant strides in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile delivery through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro that enabled delivery partners to save up to 40 per cent of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings, according to the company.

“Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refuelling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India,” Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy, said.

Moreover, the company said that the last-mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles but is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry.

The Gogoro platform delivers the most sophisticated two-wheel battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably, it added.

–IANS

shs/ksk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari file for divorce
Next article
World Championships: Javelin thrower Kishore Jena's visa for Hungary cancelled, Neeraj Chopra comes out in support
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US