Gogoro partners with Swiggy to provide smart scooters to delivery partners

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems, Gogoro on Thursday announced an electric vehicle (EV) partnership with online food-delivery platform Swiggy.

Under this partnership, Gogoro will provide its smart scooters and battery-swapping infrastructure for Swiggy’s delivery fleet in the country.

“Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric,” Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro, said in a statement.

In 2021, Swiggy announced its commitment to cover eight lakh kilometres every day through EV deliveries.

Since then, the company has been making significant strides in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile delivery through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro that enabled delivery partners to save up to 40 per cent of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings, according to the company.

“Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refuelling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India,” Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy, said.

Moreover, the company said that the last-mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles but is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry.

The Gogoro platform delivers the most sophisticated two-wheel battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably, it added.

