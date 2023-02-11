scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google adds PDF annotation with stylus, finger in Drive

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 11 (IANS) Google has added the ability to annotate PDFs using a stylus or finger in its cloud service Drive on Android.

According to 9to5Google, users will be able to freely write annotations on a file shown in the Drive preview screen on Android devices by using their finger or a stylus.

To use the PDF annotate feature, users on their Android devices will need to open the Google Drive app.

To enter the preview mode, users will need to open the PDF they would like to annotate.

After that, at the bottom right corner, tap the annotate button.

A toolbar opens with multiple annotating tools. Users can use a stylus or their finger to select an annotating tool.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the available tools include a pen and highlighter with different brush sizes, as well as colours.

An eraser (for individual lines) and undo/redo will also be available. Users will also be able to show and hide annotations without erasing them.

Further, by tapping and holding, the toolbar can be snapped to any side of the screen. Users can then save the annotations to the original PDF or create a new copy with everything.

The PDF Annotate feature of Google Drive is not yet available on a number of Android devices. Wide availability is expected over the coming weeks, said the report.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Previous article
Chrome's new beta version may make picture-in-picture feature more useful
Next article
Salma Hayek almost flashed her derriere filming dance in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US