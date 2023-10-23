scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IIT Kanpur, Airbus join hands to boost aerospace talent base in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to boost increased collaboration in developing education programmes with a particular focus on research to foster talent development in the Indian aerospace sector.

Under the collaboration, both entities will promote research in advanced technologies and develop programmes and activities to enhance technical capabilities for aerospace students in the country.

In addition, both organisations will explore collaboration opportunities with global institutes where students will get to work on projects relevant to the sector.

“The collaboration is certain to enhance the industry experience of aerospace engineering students at the institute. With our Aerospace Department covering an expansive array of research and development in the field, we look forward to a mutually fulfilling engagement,” Prof. S. Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur, said in a statement.

Moreover, the partnership aims to build a collaborative culture that provides mentorship, exposure and invaluable experience to the students of IIT Kanpur.

“This MoU will harness Airbus’ expertise and IIT Kanpur’s capabilities in education, research and training to nurture the next generation of technology leaders and will unlock the potential of the fast-evolving aerospace landscape in the country,” said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

–IANS

shs/uk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hyundai Motor, PIF to build $500 mn car plant in Saudi Arabia
Next article
This diet can help lower belly fat, muscle loss caused by ageing: Study
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US