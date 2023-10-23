IIT Kanpur, Airbus join hands to boost aerospace talent base in India

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Monday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to boost increased collaboration in developing education programmes with a particular focus on research to foster talent development in the Indian aerospace sector.

Under the collaboration, both entities will promote research in advanced technologies and develop programmes and activities to enhance technical capabilities for aerospace students in the country.

In addition, both organisations will explore collaboration opportunities with global institutes where students will get to work on projects relevant to the sector.

“The collaboration is certain to enhance the industry experience of aerospace engineering students at the institute. With our Aerospace Department covering an expansive array of research and development in the field, we look forward to a mutually fulfilling engagement,” Prof. S. Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur, said in a statement.

Moreover, the partnership aims to build a collaborative culture that provides mentorship, exposure and invaluable experience to the students of IIT Kanpur.

“This MoU will harness Airbus’ expertise and IIT Kanpur’s capabilities in education, research and training to nurture the next generation of technology leaders and will unlock the potential of the fast-evolving aerospace landscape in the country,” said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

