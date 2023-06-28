MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) British car manufacturer MG Motor India on Wednesday concluded season 4 of the MG Developer Programme (MGDP) and announced the finale winners.

Themed as “Electric Vehicles — Innovate for India”, the programme was launched with the purpose of expanding the innovation platform for startups, developers, and innovators and creating a pipeline of new ideas and stories for customers in India.

The programme was launched in partnership with Invest India and Startup India as lead partners. “As a brand, we encourage change and innovative mindsets. This season also saw a growth in gender diversified audience — more than 30 per cent of the participating teams had at least one female founder,” Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said in a statement.

MGDP 4.0 garnered participants who were students, innovators, inventors, startups, and tech companies and received over 250 entries out of which 88 entries were shortlisted. The top 14 teams were then further shortlisted to advance to the virtual jury rounds on May 17 and 18.

“With an ever-increasing focus on sustainability and clean energy, E-vehicles play a pivotal role in shaping this sector. Startups have been forerunners as the future leaders of disruptive technologies that continue to solve environmental problems,” Aastha Grover, Head, Startup India, said in a statement.

The programme witnessed participation from 4 charging infrastructure startups, 2 EV OEM startups, and 8 software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers, showcasing their ground-breaking work and driving advancements in the industry. The winners of MGDP 4.0 includes, ‘Evolog’ from Bengaluru, ‘Centaur Automotive’ from Hyderabad, ‘Evnnovator Technology’ from Bengaluru, ‘Amplify Cleantech Solutions’ from Hyderabad, ‘Profformance Technologies’ from Gurgaon, and ‘Danox Apps’ from Mumbai.

–IANS

shs/svn