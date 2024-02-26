HomeWorldTechnology

MobiKwik unveils ‘Pocket UPI’ for payments without linking bank account

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Fintech company MobiKwik on Monday introduced a new feature called ‘Pocket UPI’ that enables users to make UPI payments through MobiKwik Wallet without linking their bank account.

The company said in a statement that ‘Pocket UPI’ will aid in decluttering bank statements by consolidating all UPI transactions, thereby offering a clearer insight into spending habits.

Users can load their Wallet with the amount they need to spend and then top up again as required. The platform supports balance loading through credit cards, debit cards or UPI.”

“With Pocket UPI, we believe that we have added new features to the digital wallet,” said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder and CEO, MobiKwik.

‘Pocket UPI’ accepts card payments from any network, including RuPay, Visa, American Express, and Diners Club.

Payments via Pocket UPI can flow across various channels, such as merchant QR codes, e-commerce platforms and peer-to-peer transfers, said the company.

“By linking UPI directly to bank accounts, users often neglect minor expenses. Pocket UPI streamlines finances by consolidating multiple small transactions into a single wallet,” Singh said.

Pocket UPI will also safeguard users from compromised transactions and financial fraud by transferring funds from the MobiKwik Wallet rather than their bank account, thus limiting exposure when making financial transactions, said the company.

