scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday said there is no attrition problem at the senior level at the company and more than 50 per cent of the top 50 people at the online food delivery platform are working for more than seven years.

In a tweet, Goyal said that there has been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months.

“Well, there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company,” he posted.

Goyal further said that many of these employees are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato, and have been around since 2011-12.

“We are proud of the high performance, culture-driven organisation that we are creating, and will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extraterrestrial performance,” he added.

Zomato has witnessed several top-level exits in the last couple of months, including Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives; Siddharth Jhawar, vice-president and head of Intercity; and co-founder Gaurav Gupta.

In January, Zomato’s Co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quit after more than 10 years.

In November last year, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta had moved on after about five years at the food aggregator.

In December, the food delivery platform had announced that Ganjoo ended his 5-year tenure as Head of New Initiatives.

Earlier in the month, Zomato’s Vice President for global growth Jhawar announced his departure as well.

Zomato in November announced to lay off nearly 3 per cent of its workforce on account of cost-cutting efforts and to turn profitable.

–IANS

na/pgh

Previous article
Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues
Next article
Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria claims 40 lives

Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US