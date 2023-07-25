scorecardresearch
Noise forays into smart ring category, launches Luna Ring

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Homegrown technology company Noise on Tuesday announced its foray into the smart ring category with the launch of the Luna Ring.

Customers can pre-book Luna Ring on Gonoise.com through an exclusive Priority Access pass, unlocking exciting discounts, benefits and offers for the users.

Early access to the new smart ring is available through the Priority Access pass at Rs 2,000.

The also pass provides an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of Rs 3,000 to pass holders, the company said in a statement.

The new wearable comes in seven ring sizes and five colours — Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black and Midnight Black.

“Luna Ring is crafted to enhance users’ lifestyles and foster cognitive functioning, encouraging the adoption of technology for good. Delivering three core scores — Sleep, Readiness, and Activity, it aims to provide actionable insights that facilitate a transformative user health span,” the company added.

The smart ring comes equipped with advanced sensors and robust built quality, helping users elevate their lifestyle patterns effectively.

“As India’s leading brand that places the utmost importance on positive lifestyle transformations, we are now set to expand the boundaries of the wearable ecosystem in the country with our foray into the smart ring segment, empowering users to catalyze effective health codes.” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

The new product features a fighter-jet grade titanium body and a diamond-like coating, resisting scratches and corrosion to ensure a robust build quality.

“Perfect for every skin type, Luna Ring comes with a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on the outer shell for guided wearing,” the company said.

Its design feature enhances the consistency and precision of the measurements, providing users with more reliable data about their overall well-being.

Luna Ring uses in-built algorithms, developed using Noise’s years of wearable expertise and data to deliver accurate results.

The ring’s temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states and hormones once every five minutes.

“It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive at the core health score,” the company explained.

Luna Ring offers automatic firmware updates and is compatible with version iOS 14/Android 6 and above. Powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, it is also water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft.

Moreover, it is said to provide a battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge.

