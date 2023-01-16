Noise launches new smartwatch with inbuilt GPS

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Homegrown brand Noise has launched its new smartwatch which features built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is available at a starting price of Rs 2,999 on gonoise.com and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

It comes in eight colours: Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Mint Green, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, Teal Blue, Rose Pink and Midnight Blue.

The smartwatch comes equipped with an in-built GPS for accurate distance measurement and a workout track feature on the NoiseFit application.

It also features a 1.85-inch large TFT display with 600 nits of brightness making sure of a strain-free user experience even in the outdoors.

“We are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with additions to our flagship ColorFit Pro 4 series,” said Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise.

“As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly driven to enable consumers with the desired innovation at an aspirational price and the new addition, featuring GPS tracking, is a step further in this direction,” he added.

The ColorFit Pro 4 allows wearers to enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone.

Moreover, it provides “access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle free.”

The new smartwatch comes with a battery that lasts up to seven days on a single charge, and has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite “which equips the device to track an array of vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate” and much more.

“It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customised style,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/kvd