Nothing introduces new Glyph Composer

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) London-based consumer electronic brand Nothing has introduced the new Glyph Composer along with a first of its kind creative collaboration.

Nothing and Grammy Award-nominated electronic music titans and global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have partnered to launch an exclusive Glyph Ringtone composition and Glyph Sound Pack, the company said in a statement.

“The Glyph Composer will be available for both Nothing smartphones from the Phone (2) launch. The Swedish House Mafia Glyph Ringtone and Glyph Sound Pack will be accessible this summer.”

With the new composer, Phone (2) and Phone (1) users will be able to design their own Glyph Ringstone, a series of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of Nothing’s smartphones.

After users find their rhythm, they can hit the record button and produce their very own Glyph Ringtone using the Glyph Sound Pack from Swedish House Mafia.

Moreover, users can also use the preset Glyph Ringtone mixed by Swedish House Mafia.

“A complete Glyph Ringtone will be a composition of eight-10 seconds and provided as a multitrack audio file. Monophonic clips up to two seconds in duration will sync with the user experience on the back of the smartphone,” Nothing said.

Additionally, each sound pack contains five distinctly different tones and sound mixes that the user can play and record.

“We’re excited to have collaborated with the Nothing team in London to launch a smartphone innovation that brings the worlds of music and tech ever closer,” said Swedish House Mafia members Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso.

Earlier this month, the electronic brand had announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2), in India on July 11.

