scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung bringing interactive yoga experience on TVs

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Tech giant Samsung has announced that it is bringing interactive yoga experience on its televisions in a global first.

“Through its exclusive partnership with YogiFi, an award-winning flagship product of health-tech startup, Wellnesys Technologies, Samsung aims to enable consumers to practice yoga ‘the tech way’ by pairing the world’s first AI-enabled yoga mat with Samsung smart TVs,” the company said in a statement.

The YogiFi app will be accessible on all 2023 Samsung smart TVs such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, among others.

Also, it will soon be available on previous years’ TV models.

SRI-Delhi (Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi) collaborated closely with YogiFi to bring the app on Samsung smart TVs as part of the tech giant’s Make for India initiative.

“By partnering with Samsung, a pioneer in the television segment, we aspire to elevate at-home yoga experience for every individual and maximise the impact of our mission to create a healthy community with stronger immunity,” said Muralidhar Somisetty, Founder & CEO, Wellnesys India.

The app’s yoga content landscape consists of three levels of 21-day programmes– beginner, intermediate and advanced– that have been carefully created with relevant yoga asanas.

“Equipped with sensors, the AI-enabled mat from YogiFi detects any incorrect posture and provides instant feedback, allowing users to correct and improve their alignment,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively
Next article
India sees 3-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India sees 3-spot jump in median mobile speeds globally

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively

News

Sunny Leone opts for Hot Yoga because it cleanses body of toxins

Sports

Ashes 2023: We've beaten Australia in England, we didn't need 'Bazball', says Nasser Hussain

News

Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan: You loved being a father more than being an actor

News

Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3

News

Adele told Stallone offer to buy his house was 'no deal' without Rocky statue

Sports

Ashes 2023: Credit to Australia, they were just too good for us, says James Anderson after narrow loss in opening Test

News

Hayley Atwell praises Tom Cruise for having 'childlike wonder about movies'

Sports

Beijing striker Zhang to receive ankle surgery

Sports

Vinesh Phogat's name 'cleared' for Budapest ranking series, reports

Health & Lifestyle

TN Minister Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery

Sports

Focus on Toor, sreeshankar, Aldrin as India hope to reap success of Inter-state at Asian, World Championships

Sports

Messi to make Inter Miami debut on July 21

Sports

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan retires from football

Technology

Ride-hailing & food delivery app Grab slashes 1,000 jobs

Sports

US Kids Golf India signs up for International Tour in Singapore

Sports

Title blow for GB men, USA women provide unexpected challenge for the Dutch

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US