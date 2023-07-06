scorecardresearch
This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

San Francisco, July 6 (IANS) Singapore-based sex tech company Lovense, best known for its remote-controllable sex toys, has announced its ChatGPT Pleasure Companion.

The ‘Advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion’, which was released in beta in the company’s remote control app, invites users to indulge in juicy and erotic stories that the Companion creates based on their chosen topic, reports TechCrunch.

Users will need to pick their topic and then the Companion will voice the story and control their Lovense toy while reading it to them.

“Our Advanced Lovense ChatGPT Pleasure Companion now allows you to design a story you want, to embody any of your fantasies or dreams, and to fully immerse you into them,” Dan Liu, Lovense CEO was quoted as saying.

“With our Companion’s help, you can now create any stories and explore your sexuality and boundaries completely independently,” he added.

Users just need to provide some parameters, and then, a voice will take them on a journey into the hinterlands and they also can decide what type of story they want — romantic or sensual, juicy or spicy.

They can select their main characters and the physical location where this lurid fantasy will play out, the report said.

“The higher the intensity of the story, the stronger and faster the toy’s reaction will be,” the company promises.

The company describes the technology as being in beta testing and says it is currently only available on the Lovense Remote app, free of charge for all app users.

