Tinder's Photo Verification to ask users take selfie video

Dating app Tinder said it will now ask members to take a selfie video to confirm that the person in the photo is really them; photo-verified members can also ask their matches to do so before chatting.

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) In a move to strengthen the Photo Verification process, dating app Tinder on Wednesday said it will now ask members to take a selfie video to confirm that the person in the photo is really them. In addition, the company said that photo-verified members can also ask their matches to do so before chatting.

Photo Verified members can also choose to only receive messages from Photo Verified members by going into their Message Settings.

Starting today, video selfie in Photo Verification is available globally, and the ability to select ‘Photo Verified Members’ only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months, the company said.

“Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18-25-year-old members, being Photo Verified gives them a 10 per cent higher chance to match,” Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder, said in a statement.

Moreover, the dating app said that nearly 40 per cent of all members have received their Photo Verified blue checkmark.

After conducting early tests, it was found that more men were likely to complete the Photo Verification process when a video selfie was introduced.

In response, Tinder has decided to prompt all new members to complete Photo Verification when creating a profile.

