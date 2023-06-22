scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Uber lays off 200 employees in recruitment division to cut costs

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Ride-hailing major Uber is laying off 200 employees within its recruitment division as another measure to streamline costs.

The latest job cuts target 35 per cent of Uber’s recruiting team, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The company slashed 150 jobs in its freight services division earlier this year.

In May, the company announced it would maintain a flat workforce. Uber has expressed confidence in achieving operating income profitability by the end of 2023.

The company has reduced its workforce by at least 17 per cent since the pandemic began.

In 2020, Uber laid off around 6,700 jobs in two big job cut rounds.

After it laid off 3,500 of its workforce via a Zoom call, the ride-sharing firm in May 2020 announced it was cutting 3,000 more jobs in its second round of layoffs.

In the first quarter this year, the ride-hailing major Uber reported a 24 per cent increase in trips to 2.1 billion, or approximately 24 million trips per day on average.

According to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the company significantly accelerated Q1 trip growth to 24 per cent from 19 per cent last quarter, with “mobility trip growth of 32 per cent as a result of improved earnings and consumer engagement”.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on extending our product, scale and platform advantages to sustain market-leading top and bottom-line growth beyond 2023,” he said during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

For Q2 2023, Uber anticipates gross bookings of $33 billion to $34 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $850 million.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit
Next article
US FTC sues Amazon for 'knowingly duping' customers to sign up for Prime
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US FTC sues Amazon for 'knowingly duping' customers to sign up for Prime

Technology

Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit

Technology

PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration

Technology

Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

Sports

Football: Juventus sign striker Milik on permanent deal till June 2026

Technology

Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia deaths: Team finds lapses in patient management

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya assess preparedness for heat-related illnesses

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri nets hat-trick as India hammer Pakistan 4-0

Sports

Toni Kroos signs new Real Madrid contract

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Odisha register 4-0 win against Karnataka

Sports

German Open: Vekic upsets Rybakina to reach quarterfinals

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Leask leads Scotland to thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland

Sports

'Me, water and finish line': Silver-medal winner Dinesh Shanmugam finds life, purpose in water

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Ilyas, Shoaib, Nadeem score fifties as Oman beat UAE by five wickets

Technology

TCS bags $1.1 bn deal to digitally transform UK's Employment Savings Trust

Fashion & Lifestyle

Rod Stewart does intense ‘SAS-style’ workouts everyday even at 78

News

K-pop singer Choi Sung Bong dies by suicide

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US